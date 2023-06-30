Community briefs: Sellout CaliClasico soccer match at Stanford, Ravenswood district announces new school administrators

Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School (CCRMS) and Costaño School of the Arts (CSA) will be welcoming new administrators, many who have already been working in the district for years, starting this fall. Here is a who’s who of the incoming staff, according to information from the Ravenswood City School District.

Cristian Miley was named the new principal at CCRMS. Miley has over 12 years of experience in educational settings as a school counselor and assistant principal. Previously, Miley has implemented equity-based curriculums and has founded a community day school.

Kyle Tana was named the new assistant principal at CCRMS. Tana has worked at CCRMS for a decade as an instructional coach. According to a statement from RCSD, Tana is passionate about adult learning.

Sarah Ledo is a new assistant principal at CCRMS. Ledo previously worked as vice principal at King City Arts Magnet Elementary School where she worked with special education teachers on individualized education plans and worked with Parent Teacher Organizations to fundraise. She has also applied positive discipline systems and collaborated with parents, according to a statement by RCSD.

Bart Leaver is a new assistant principal at CCRMS. Leaver has formerly taught multiple grades as a teacher. He has also collaborated with District Leadership Teams to create curriculum pacing guides and a positive environment, according to the district.

Jeremy Packman has been appointed the new principal of CSA. Packman was a school administrator at Antioch Middle School and others for 11 years where he oversaw all state and local testing and the English Learner Advisory Committee. Packman is a musician and actor who is eager to work on the turnaround arts program as principal, according to a statement from RCSD.

Elizabeth Kerridge was named a new assistant principal for CSA. Kerridge was a nationally board certified teacher who led anti-racism and pro-equity initiatives in her classroom, according to a statement by the RCSD. As a teacher she oversaw professional learning communities and workshops in technology, math and universal design for learning.

-Michaela Seah