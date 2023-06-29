Stanford Live Arts Festival brings jazz, ballet, symphonies and more to Frost

The Stanford Live Arts Festival kicks off next week at Frost Amphitheater. The outdoor venue on the Stanford University campus presents a month of programming in collaboration with SFJazz, the San Francisco Symphony and the San Francisco Ballet.
Between July 7 and Aug. 4, the amphitheater hosts shows ranging from symphonies to a tribute to The Beatles’ influences.
The festival will kick off with a rousing performance of Antonín Dvorak’s dramatic “New World Symphony” by the San Francisco Symphony, conducted by Joshua Weilerstein and featuring Alexi Kenney on the violin. This concert will also feature renditions of Pavel Haas’s “Study for Strings” and Jean Sibelius’s Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47.
This inaugural concert is one of many evenings of classical music by the San Francisco Symphony this summer at the amphitheater. The symphony will also be presenting works by Elgar and Rachmaninoff on July 14, a tribute to the “Golden Age of Cinema” on July 21 and music from "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on July 28.
In celebration of its 40th anniversary, SFJazz will be presenting three evenings of live jazz as a part of the festival. Especially notable is a concert by Brazilian jazz maestro Sérgio Mendes on July 8, promising to be an evening of lush and grooving Bossa Nova and complex, stirring rhythms from Brazil.
For those who love visual spectacles, the San Francisco Ballet will be presenting “Starry Nights” on Aug. 3 and 4, featuring a selection of the company’s most acclaimed works. These include, among others, “MADCAP” choreographed by Danielle Rowe, an eerie, speculative piece that invites both dancers and the audience to imagine the world of a circus of clowns after dark, and Igor Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto, choreographed by Yuri Possokhov, a reimagination of this classic musical piece through evocative and inventive movement.
Another highlight of this year’s programming is Steve Hackman’s “And I Love Her (The Beatles Re-imagined)” on July 16. This performance is a tribute to the diverse cast of female characters that inspired the music of The Beatles, featuring many of the band’s greatest hits, reimagined in a mashup of classical and other influences. Conducted by Hackman, this concert will feature a wide range of musical genres.
Other shows this summer include Jake Shimabukuro, Anuhea & John Cruz on July 9, Andrew Bird; Uwade on July 22, National Youth Orchestra of the USA on July 26, and Jorge Drexler on July 27.
For more information, visit Live.Stanford.edu/Frost.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.