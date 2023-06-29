Stanford Live Arts Festival brings jazz, ballet, symphonies and more to Frost

The Stanford Live Arts Festival kicks off next week at Frost Amphitheater. The outdoor venue on the Stanford University campus presents a month of programming in collaboration with SFJazz, the San Francisco Symphony and the San Francisco Ballet.

Between July 7 and Aug. 4, the amphitheater hosts shows ranging from symphonies to a tribute to The Beatles’ influences.

The festival will kick off with a rousing performance of Antonín Dvorak’s dramatic “New World Symphony” by the San Francisco Symphony, conducted by Joshua Weilerstein and featuring Alexi Kenney on the violin. This concert will also feature renditions of Pavel Haas’s “Study for Strings” and Jean Sibelius’s Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47.

This inaugural concert is one of many evenings of classical music by the San Francisco Symphony this summer at the amphitheater. The symphony will also be presenting works by Elgar and Rachmaninoff on July 14, a tribute to the “Golden Age of Cinema” on July 21 and music from "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on July 28.

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, SFJazz will be presenting three evenings of live jazz as a part of the festival. Especially notable is a concert by Brazilian jazz maestro Sérgio Mendes on July 8, promising to be an evening of lush and grooving Bossa Nova and complex, stirring rhythms from Brazil.