Traffic advisory: 50,000 people expected at Stanford on Saturday

A sellout crowd of 50,000 will be attending the CaliClasico Major League Soccer match at Stanford Stadium on Saturday night, July 1. The game will feature the San Jose Earthquakes and the L.A. Galaxy.

Palo Alto police are warning locals to expect heavy traffic on Embarcadero Road, El Camino Real and Sand Hill Road beginning mid-afternoon. Pre-game festivities will include skydivers parachuting into the stadium. The kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

A fireworks show will take place at the end of the game, around 9:30 p.m. Police are asking the public to not call 9-1-1 to report the noise caused by the fireworks.

"These calls tie up our phone lines and can negatively impact our ability to answer actual emergency and priority calls," the police stated in a press release. "Our public safety dispatchers thank you in advance."

Tips and resources for those in whom fireworks trigger anxiety, fear and panic are posted at www.cityofpaloalto.org/fireworks. On that page, scroll to the end and expand the relevant accordion.