Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who have died recently include:

Donald Hayler, 84, a Palo Alto resident and avid reader who played basketball and soccer, grew up in San Diego and worked for Stanford Health and Fujitsu, on May 10; Wayne O. Hoy, 81, who worked for Palo Alto Unified School District for nearly 40 years, teaching photography and art history, on May 6; Pauline Agatha Layer, 84, a longtime Bay Area resident who was born in Paris, started her teaching career in a two-room schoolhouse in Indiana and went on to teach Spanish at West Portal Elementary in San Francisco and Phillips Brooks School in Menlo Park, on May 27; Thomas Howard Bredt, 82, a Menlo Park resident who earned a doctorate in computer science from Stanford University and whose career included teaching at Stanford, being an engineering manager at Hewlett-Packard, a vice president of the Information Systems group at Dataquest and partner at Menlo Ventures, on Dec. 9, 2022; Kevin Schwan, 63, a Mountain View resident, music-lover, sports fan and engineer who was raised in Santa Rosa, where he was an award-winning varsity wrestler at Montgomery High School, on June 6; and Michael J. Gegan, 73, a Menlo Park resident who was born in Pacifica, worked for Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale for over 40 years, was a passionate hiker and volunteered for Filoli and Nativity Church in Menlo Park, on June 13.

