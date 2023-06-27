Almanac's senior editor gets back to her roots

When Andrea Gemmet was first hired at The Almanac, it was her first full-time reporting job. By the time she left in 2011 to become managing editor of sister publication the Mountain View Voice, she'd been assigned to nearly every beat on the paper: Menlo Park, Woodside, Atherton, elementary schools, courts, police and fire.

"It was hard to leave The Almanac, but learning to become an editor while simultaneously getting to know the Mountain View community was so rewarding," she said. "Being a local journalist is never dull."

Under her leadership, the Voice won a number of honors, including General Excellence in the weekly newspaper division from the California Newspaper Publishers Association in 2016 and 2018, and General Excellence for its website, mv-voice.com, in 2017. Her newsroom staff collected numerous California Journalism Awards for reporting and photojournalism, including public service journalism and investigative reporting.

Downsizing caused by the onset of the pandemic in 2020 found Gemmet back at The Almanac, only this time as its editor, while still leading the Voice, where she had been promoted to editor in 2014. This month, thanks to a companywide newsroom reorganization, she's now able to devote herself full time to The Almanac after being promoted to senior editor.

She leaves the Voice in the capable hands of Kevin Forestieri, who Gemmet hired as the Voice education reporter in 2014 and has served as the assistant editor for the Voice and The Almanac since last June.