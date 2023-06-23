Olympians, Paralympians to learn pickleball at Palo Alto courts in Olympic Day celebration

Twelve Olympians and Paralympians are set to celebrate Olympic Day at Mitchell Park this year by learning pickleball with the Palo Alto Pickleball Club.

In collaboration with the Northern California Olympians & Paralympians association, the Palo Alto Pickleball Club will host a clinic for the athletes starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, followed by a picnic and a friendly round-robin tournament.

Olympians and Paralympians from sports such as rowing, track and field, fencing and beach volleyball will attend, along with their family and friends.

“We thought it would be really fun for them (the athletes) to learn how to play pickleball because you can learn to play pickleball pretty quickly,” Olympian Anne Warner Cribbs, a swimmer, said. “They're pretty competitive so it will be interesting to see what happens.”

For Warner Cribbs, the day will be a chance to get together with other Olympians who she said all share a special connection. Olympians and Paralympians from as far as Panama, Costa Rica and Serbia will attend the event.