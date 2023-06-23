News

Menlo Park gets ready for controversial Middle Avenue parking ban

The city is removing street parking to create protected bike lanes

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 23, 2023, 11:54 am 3
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Signs announcing the removal of street parking for a bike lane pilot project on Middle Avenue near Nealon Park in Menlo Park on June 23, 2023. Photo by Andrea Gemmet.

No parking signs have appeared in Menlo Park along a section of Middle Avenue where the city is rolling out a controversial pilot project to add protected bike lanes beginning July 10.

The parking removal was approved by the City Council in a split 3-2 vote in February, with Council member Drew Combs and Vice Mayor Cecilia Taylor opposed. The city will no longer allow cars to park on Middle Avenue except for in some spots in front of Nealon Park. Those will be converted to horizontal spots in an effort to protect cyclists from collisions and people opening car doors. Middle Avenue bike lanes will also be widened, with a buffer between the bike lane and the street.

Signs announcing the removal of street parking for a bike lane pilot project on Middle Avenue near Nealon Park in Menlo Park on June 23, 2023. Photo by Andrea Gemmet.

The city will begin construction on buffered bike lanes in the summer, and the pilot project will last about nine months. During the pilot project, city staff will collect data and hold outreach meetings in the fall, according to the city’s project website.

The original decision was met with strong opinions from many residents on both sides of the debate, with some saying that it would make Middle Avenue much safer for bicyclists. The road is a commonly used route for children to bike to school. Those opposed, however, said that the decision would make it harder for those living on the street, particularly disabled residents or those who live in the apartment complex on Middle Avenue. Some residents also said that the city hadn’t conducted enough outreach, and they said they only heard about the project shortly before the decision was made.

The project includes additional traffic calming measures, and the City Council gave direction for a crosswalk to be built at Yale Street and at the tennis courts at Nealon Park, the parking lot at Nealon Park to be restriped, the addition of loading zones or timed parking in front of Nealon, as well as adding bike parking and creating a parking permit program for Middle Avenue residents. Additional traffic calming measures will begin at the end of the buffered bike lane pilot program, at the same time as a resurfacing project for portions of the street.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Menlo Park gets ready for controversial Middle Avenue parking ban

The city is removing street parking to create protected bike lanes

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 23, 2023, 11:54 am

No parking signs have appeared in Menlo Park along a section of Middle Avenue where the city is rolling out a controversial pilot project to add protected bike lanes beginning July 10.

The parking removal was approved by the City Council in a split 3-2 vote in February, with Council member Drew Combs and Vice Mayor Cecilia Taylor opposed. The city will no longer allow cars to park on Middle Avenue except for in some spots in front of Nealon Park. Those will be converted to horizontal spots in an effort to protect cyclists from collisions and people opening car doors. Middle Avenue bike lanes will also be widened, with a buffer between the bike lane and the street.

The city will begin construction on buffered bike lanes in the summer, and the pilot project will last about nine months. During the pilot project, city staff will collect data and hold outreach meetings in the fall, according to the city’s project website.

The original decision was met with strong opinions from many residents on both sides of the debate, with some saying that it would make Middle Avenue much safer for bicyclists. The road is a commonly used route for children to bike to school. Those opposed, however, said that the decision would make it harder for those living on the street, particularly disabled residents or those who live in the apartment complex on Middle Avenue. Some residents also said that the city hadn’t conducted enough outreach, and they said they only heard about the project shortly before the decision was made.

The project includes additional traffic calming measures, and the City Council gave direction for a crosswalk to be built at Yale Street and at the tennis courts at Nealon Park, the parking lot at Nealon Park to be restriped, the addition of loading zones or timed parking in front of Nealon, as well as adding bike parking and creating a parking permit program for Middle Avenue residents. Additional traffic calming measures will begin at the end of the buffered bike lane pilot program, at the same time as a resurfacing project for portions of the street.

Comments

Observer
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
4 hours ago
Observer, Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
Registered user
4 hours ago

How about a reasonable solution. No parking westbound 7am to noon m-f and no parking eastbound noon to 5pm m-f. That takes care of the school traffic. Lower the speed limit on all of Middle to 25mph. New stop signs at Arbor, Cotton and Hillview.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Menlo Lifestyle
Registered user
Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
1 hour ago
Menlo Lifestyle, Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
Registered user
1 hour ago

@Observer You're missing the point. The City Council wants to get cars out of Menlo Park. They don't care about a reasonable solution.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Menlo Voter.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
1 hour ago
Menlo Voter., Menlo Park: other
Registered user
1 hour ago

"@Observer You're missing the point. The City Council wants to get cars out of Menlo Park. They don't care about a reasonable solution."
'
Ding! Ding! Ding! Our council is going to shove "saving the world" down everyone's throats whether we want it or not. Because they know better than the rest of us.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.