Community briefs: Outdoor movie nights, teen zine workshop and free compost

by Almanac staff

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 23, 2023, 4:06 pm 0
Free outdoor movie nights are scheduled at the Atherton Library. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Sounds of summer movie nights at Atherton Library

Outdoor movie nights are set for this and next Friday starting at 8 p.m., first showing "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" on June 23, followed by "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."

Screenings, along with popcorn and cotton candy, are at the Atherton Library, 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Teen zine workshop at Menlo Park Library

Bay Area Queer Zine Fest is hosting a workshop for 13-17 year-olds on how to make zines, which are independently produced publications that usually resemble a tiny magazine.

Zines are a creative way to express yourself, and teens at all levels of zine-making are welcome.

The free workshop is taught by professionals from Bay Area Queer Zine Fest and will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Menlo Park Library.

More information can be found at bit.ly/teenzineworkshop.

Free compost at Holbrook Palmer Park

Atherton residents are welcome to bring their own containers, shovels and gloves to pick up free compost from Atherton’s green bin at Holbrook Palmer Park which is on 150 Watkins Avenue.

Compost will be restocked by GreenWaste regularly, so there should be more than enough to go around. This is part of Atherton’s commitment to create 552 tons of compost in compliance under California’s SB 1383 requirement at bit.ly/SB-138.

Menlo Park school district summer survey

The Menlo Park City School District is conducting its annual survey this month.

The survey is a way for residents to submit input on the school district’s performance and express what goals they would like the district to achieve, regardless if they have children attending the district’s schools. The survey closes on June 30.

Fill out the survey at district.mpcsd.org.

-Michaela Seah

