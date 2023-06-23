Community briefs: Outdoor movie nights, teen zine workshop and free compost

Sounds of summer movie nights at Atherton Library

Outdoor movie nights are set for this and next Friday starting at 8 p.m., first showing "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" on June 23, followed by "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."

Screenings, along with popcorn and cotton candy, are at the Atherton Library, 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Teen zine workshop at Menlo Park Library

Bay Area Queer Zine Fest is hosting a workshop for 13-17 year-olds on how to make zines, which are independently produced publications that usually resemble a tiny magazine.

Zines are a creative way to express yourself, and teens at all levels of zine-making are welcome.

The free workshop is taught by professionals from Bay Area Queer Zine Fest and will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Menlo Park Library.