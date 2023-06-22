To undo decades of discrimination, Menlo Park focuses environmental justice efforts on its Belle Haven neighborhood

“People who live in Belle Haven are significantly more likely to be affected by both asthma and heatstroke, two issues perpetuated directly by climate change,” Rueff said at Tuesday's joint meeting.

The legacy of discriminatory practices in Menlo Park has led to health conditions that disproportionately affect residents of Belle Haven, said Katie Rueff, an intern with Menlo Spark, a climate-focused nonprofit. The neighborhood has the worst air quality in Menlo Park and the highest rate of asthma among residents, three times higher than that of other neighborhoods in the city.

The group Menlo Together, a civic engagement group that focuses on housing, transportation and environmental sustainability, held a community meeting on June 16 and highlighted the way that Menlo Park’s history of institutionalized injustice still affects the city’s layout, including racist redlining in the 1930s and blockbusting in the 1950s and '60s.

The elements, which Mayor Jen Wolosin said she wanted to be living documents, are a part of the city's Housing Element update, which falls under the general plan, a sort of blueprint governing future development.

Menlo Park’s City Council and Planning Commission discussed their environmental justice and safety elements at a joint meeting Tuesday night, June 20, with an emphasis on protecting residents of Belle Haven and the Bayfront from environmental risks.

“The community is not in the room, they're not the employees, they're not on staff,” Taylor said. “Whatever we're doing, if we are truly looking at having a positive impact on historical issues that still exist … the residents' voices that are impacted have to be in all of those conversations.”

One priority of the environmental justice element is community engagement, and Vice Mayor Cecilia Taylor said that it was vital to bring the community into the discussion on every level.

Earlier that day, President Joe Biden spoke at the Palo Alto Baylands to announce that his administration is investing more than $2.6 billion to fight climate change and to help communities become more climate resilient.

“I’m specifically very, very concerned about asthma,” Harris said. “You know, both adults and children can't learn if they can't breathe.”

The environmental justice element requirement is new, and this is Menlo Park’s first year completing one. Cities are required to create an environmental justice element if it determines it has "disadvantaged communities," which Menlo Park refers to as "underserved communities." The environmental justice element is developed to prioritize underserved communities, promote civic engagement and reduce pollution exposure, among other goals.

The safety element is intended to identify the risks in the community as well as strategies to mitigate them. The safety element was last revised in 2013, but the city is now focused on addressing state-required topics, such as climate change adaptation and wildfire risks.

Planning Commissioner Henry Riggs said that the community also needs to be involved in prioritization. He said that community input could help the city highlight the most critical problems and the issues needing a short-term solutions.

“We need to have some short-term wins,” Harris said. “We need to do some of these items on this list now.”

The original draft of the environmental justice and safety elements was published in December 2022, and there were two community meetings at the Belle Haven Branch Library to introduce the drafts in February. Both elements will return to the City Council for another study session in the fall.

To undo decades of discrimination, Menlo Park focuses environmental justice efforts on its Belle Haven neighborhood