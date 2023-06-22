Police: Dog attack leaves 1-year-old with severe injuries in East Palo Alto

A 1-year-old child suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital after being bitten by a dog in East Palo Alto on Tuesday evening, according to the East Palo Alto Police Department.

Police responded to the incident on the 800 block of Schembri Lane at about 7:22 p.m., the department said in a press release. Officers took actions to secure the aggressive dog and ensure the 1-year-old child’s safety.

Emergency responders from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and American Medical Response provided medical aid and transported the child to a nearby medical facility for treatment, according to the police.

The dog has been removed from its home by animal control officers from the Peninsula Humane Society and is currently under the care of animal control pending further investigation, police said.

Police said they are closely monitoring the child’s condition and are asking residents to keep the family in their thoughts and "respect their privacy during this challenging time."