After three decades of service, Woodside Fire Chief Rob Lindner retires

Significant events during his time with the district included the CZU Lightning Complex Fires in August 2020, which came very close to the fire district boundaries; the COVID-19 pandemic response; remodeling Fire Station 8 in Portola Valley, which is expected to be complete in August; rebuilding Fire Station 7 in Woodside, a project 10 years in the making which should be done in November; and the extreme storms that hit the Bay Area this past winter.

"It truly has been an honor to serve the citizens of the WFPD for the past 28-plus years," Lindner said in a statement. The fire district serves Woodside, Portola Valley, Emerald Hills, Ladera, Los Trancos, Skyline and Vista Verde.

Lindner's last day is Thursday, June 22. He signaled his intent to retire in a letter submitted to the district's fire board at a Jan. 31 meeting, saying he planned to step down at the end of June. The board voted on April 25 to hire Cuschieri, who has ​been with the district for about 25 years , as WFPD's 14th fire chief. Board President Matt Miller said in a Thursday email that the board should approve a new contract at an upcoming meeting on Tuesday, June 27. The Almanac will update this story when contract details are available.

After nearly 30 years working for the Woodside Fire Protection District, with the last four in the top job of fire chief , Rob Lindner is retiring. His successor is Tom Cuschieri, currently the agency's deputy fire chief. Cuschieri will head the district beginning Monday, June 26.

"This has led to an emphasis on early notification (San Mateo County uses SMC Alert), the creation of Zonehaven for evacuations, priorities on vegetation management and home hardening," he said. "State mandates with regards to housing, the need to update fire codes and local building codes, has really led to deep discussions on how we move forward on how to build, where to build, and how we can do this as safe as possible."

"San Mateo County was in the early stages of adding paramedics to the fire engines. This led to the 1999 public/private partnership that still exists today. ... Although EMS remains a priority as the majority of 911 responses, emphasis is also in fire prevention in respect to wildfire."

Lindner started his career in the fire district as a firefighter and paramedic in September 1995. He was promoted to fire captain in 2005, battalion chief in 2012, deputy fire chief in 2016, and fire chief in April 2019.

Woodside fire has a history of hiring its chiefs from within the organization. Lindner was preceded by Chief Dan Ghiorso , who served in the department for 28 years.

Lindner thanked his fellow staff members, local officials, local businesses, vendors and contractors who have supported the WFPD and who he's enjoyed working with over the years.

After three decades of service, Woodside Fire Chief Rob Lindner retires

Deputy Fire Chief Tom Cuschieri will step into the role next week