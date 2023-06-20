Portola Valley: Community celebrates groundbreaking for first affordable housing project in town

He noted that it's a quick five- to eight-minute walk to many workplaces in town from the site, where businesses are already in need of staff.

"Our daughter, Amy, opened the door to seeing what the challenges are for people with disabilities," said Jim White at the event. "The conventional wisdom is that it needs to be done in the urban core but we don't believe that's true. This is a choice for people who don't want to live in a high density environment."

The project, expected to cost about $12.5 million, includes 11 multi-family units and two units for on-site staff. Construction is set to begin at the end of June, according to Jim White.

Dubbed Willow Commons , the housing project on a 53,473-square-foot site at 4388 Alpine Road is the brainchild of Portola Valley residents Jim and Patty White. The couple are aiming to address the housing shortage faced by people who need supported living options because of intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The project comes as the town has been in the midst of planning for new housing mandated by the state to be built over the next eight years.

People nibbled on shortbread with parmesan, rosemary and thyme, and sipped local Neely wine as speakers commemorated the groundbreaking of Portola Valley's first affordable and supportive housing project on June 14. The development, located next to Roberts Market, is slated to open in 2024.

The 11 units are one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments, each under 500 square feet in size. There is also an attached accessory dwelling unit (ADU) of similar size and design, and a second, detached two-bedroom, two-bathroom ADU of about 870 square feet. The buildings will be set back about 75 feet from the street.

Potential future residents spoke about their excitement about the project and being able to use their own kitchen space.

Mayor Jeff Aalfs said the project respects local values, with minimal impact on the land. The design of the project, located in a commercial corridor known as the Nathhorst Triangle, is inspired by the Town Center, according to Jim White.

There are few housing options for those with disabilities in the Bay Area and many people face four- to eight-year waiting lists for housing.

In 2021, the Whites also acquired the adjacent property at 4394 Alpine Road. They have not yet developed a housing program for the site, but said they may do so in this planning cycle. The Whites plan to use the property to support their philanthropic mission of building permanent affordable housing for adults with IDD, a vulnerable population historically facing limited housing options.

Portola Valley: Community celebrates groundbreaking for first affordable housing project in town

Alpine Road development includes 11 units for adults with disabilities