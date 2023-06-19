Menlo Park's Juneteenth event celebrates Belle Haven community

On June 17, dozens gathered Karl E. Clark Park in Menlo Park's Belle Haven neighborhood for free food and live music in honor of Juneteenth at an event sponsored by the city of Menlo Park and community organizers.

Residents both young and old joined in the festivities as lines formed for free tacos, chicken and fries. A range of stands, from advocacy groups to jewelry vendors, beckoned and there was a craft tent, where children could make paper-cup drums. The crowd was encouraged to dance along to performances on the stage, which included live music, hip-hop step aerobics, line dancing and a poetry reading.

It's the second time the city has recognized Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday last year, and is officially on June 19. But Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when the last enslaved people learned of their freedom, has been celebrated by people of Belle Haven for generations.

“We would have small gatherings, and we would go to East Palo Alto because they would always have Juneteenth.” said Juanita Croft, a longtime Belle Haven resident.

Croft said that this local celebration is especially important to foster a sense of community among Belle Haven's Black residents.