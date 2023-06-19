News

At an Atherton campaign event, President Biden talks climate change and the drawbacks of 'America First'

Former state Controller Steve Westly and Anita Yu hosted the 'Biden Victory Fund' dinner

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 19, 2023, 9:12 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Over 100 people attended a campaign dinner for President Joe Biden in Atherton on Monday night, June 19, according to White House press pool reporters.

Hosted by venture capitalist and former state controller Steve Westly and philanthropist Anita Yu, Westly told the crowd: "How often do you have a chance to stand with the most powerful person in the world?" as Biden gave himself the sign of the cross to laughter from attendees.

Biden, who is seeking reelection in November 2024, spoke for about 34 minutes during the fundraising event. The stop in Atherton followed a visit to Palo Alto's Baylands, where he announced that his administration is investing more than $2.6 billion to fight climate change. He also went to an afternoon campaign fundraiser in Los Gatos.

Biden called climate change the "existential change to the United States and the economy."

"We can do it, we can deal with it, we can make it happen and we can create millions of good paying jobs," he said.

From left to right, Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Menlo Park), Gov. Gavin Newsom, President Joe Biden and California Climate Action Corps fellow Chiena Ty tour the the Palo Alto Baylands on June 19, 2023. Courtesy the office of Gov. Newsom.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Biden said when he was elected, the economy was in disarray.

"We had to figure out how to unite the country," he said. "The press understandably — I'm not criticizing the press when I say this — the press sort of made light of my saying 'unite America.'"

When elected, he said one of his jobs was to reestablish American leadership in the world.

"The last time we decided we could go it alone, 'America First,'" he said. "There wasn't much coordination. We stopped talking to each other."

The United States is the “lynchpin that most democracies around the world look to to keep things going,” Biden said. "Madeline Albright was right when she said we're the essential nation."

The "Biden Victory Fund" fundraiser took place at Westly and Yu's home, according to an invitation obtained by this news organization. Westly served as the state controller of California from 2003 to 2007 and as former President Barack Obama's California campaign co-chair for the 2008 Presidential Election.

Tickets ran from $6,600 to the top-tier $100,000 "host" tickets (which include a handshake and photo with the president).

Biden thanked Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, who was at the event and who represents Atherton, for the passport into her Congressional district.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

At an Atherton campaign event, President Biden talks climate change and the drawbacks of 'America First'

Former state Controller Steve Westly and Anita Yu hosted the 'Biden Victory Fund' dinner

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 19, 2023, 9:12 pm

Over 100 people attended a campaign dinner for President Joe Biden in Atherton on Monday night, June 19, according to White House press pool reporters.

Hosted by venture capitalist and former state controller Steve Westly and philanthropist Anita Yu, Westly told the crowd: "How often do you have a chance to stand with the most powerful person in the world?" as Biden gave himself the sign of the cross to laughter from attendees.

Biden, who is seeking reelection in November 2024, spoke for about 34 minutes during the fundraising event. The stop in Atherton followed a visit to Palo Alto's Baylands, where he announced that his administration is investing more than $2.6 billion to fight climate change. He also went to an afternoon campaign fundraiser in Los Gatos.

Biden called climate change the "existential change to the United States and the economy."

"We can do it, we can deal with it, we can make it happen and we can create millions of good paying jobs," he said.

Biden said when he was elected, the economy was in disarray.

"We had to figure out how to unite the country," he said. "The press understandably — I'm not criticizing the press when I say this — the press sort of made light of my saying 'unite America.'"

When elected, he said one of his jobs was to reestablish American leadership in the world.

"The last time we decided we could go it alone, 'America First,'" he said. "There wasn't much coordination. We stopped talking to each other."

The United States is the “lynchpin that most democracies around the world look to to keep things going,” Biden said. "Madeline Albright was right when she said we're the essential nation."

The "Biden Victory Fund" fundraiser took place at Westly and Yu's home, according to an invitation obtained by this news organization. Westly served as the state controller of California from 2003 to 2007 and as former President Barack Obama's California campaign co-chair for the 2008 Presidential Election.

Tickets ran from $6,600 to the top-tier $100,000 "host" tickets (which include a handshake and photo with the president).

Biden thanked Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, who was at the event and who represents Atherton, for the passport into her Congressional district.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.