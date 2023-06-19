At an Atherton campaign event, President Biden talks climate change and the drawbacks of 'America First'

"We can do it, we can deal with it, we can make it happen and we can create millions of good paying jobs," he said.

Biden, who is seeking reelection in November 2024, spoke for about 34 minutes during the fundraising event. The stop in Atherton followed a visit to Palo Alto's Baylands , where he announced that his administration is investing more than $2.6 billion to fight climate change. He also went to an afternoon campaign fundraiser in Los Gatos.

Hosted by venture capitalist and former state controller Steve Westly and philanthropist Anita Yu, Westly told the crowd: "How often do you have a chance to stand with the most powerful person in the world?" as Biden gave himself the sign of the cross to laughter from attendees.

Biden thanked Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, who was at the event and who represents Atherton, for the passport into her Congressional district.

The "Biden Victory Fund" fundraiser took place at Westly and Yu's home, according to an invitation obtained by this news organization. Westly served as the state controller of California from 2003 to 2007 and as former President Barack Obama's California campaign co-chair for the 2008 Presidential Election.

The United States is the “lynchpin that most democracies around the world look to to keep things going,” Biden said. "Madeline Albright was right when she said we're the essential nation."

"The last time we decided we could go it alone, 'America First,'" he said. "There wasn't much coordination. We stopped talking to each other."

When elected, he said one of his jobs was to reestablish American leadership in the world.

"We had to figure out how to unite the country," he said. "The press understandably — I'm not criticizing the press when I say this — the press sort of made light of my saying 'unite America.'"

