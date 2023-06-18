News

Librarians, custodians and other Portola Valley School District employees to get 6% raise

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 18, 2023, 7:55 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The exterior of Corte Madera School in Portola Valley on Nov. 10, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Effective July 1, classified employees in the Portola Valley School District will see a 6% pay bump. The school board ratified a new one-year contract with the California School Employees Association union on June 8.

CSEA members, who include librarians, secretaries and custodians, reached a tentative agreement with the district on May 12 and ratified it on May 31.

"I would like to thank the hard working classified staff members — the paraprofessionals, office staff, librarians and custodians who, day in and day out, really come through to provide a great learning environment for the Portola Valley school district," said union President Marcus Bonfiglio, a technology specialist II for the district, in a statement. He also thanked the negotiations team for collaborating quickly and working out the contract in a few weeks.

"Special thanks to the board and administration teams for always being generous and coming to the table with an open mind," he said. "We are looking forward to a great 2023-24 school year here in the beautiful hills of Silicon Valley."

The new contract will cost the district an extra $259,654 annually. Crossing guides will now start at $20.94 per hour, up from $19.75 per hour last school year, and top out at $25.45 per hour, up from $24.01 last school year, according to the new salary schedule for example. A secretary now starts at $25 an hour and can make up to $42.57 per hour. Longevity increments of an additional 2.5% will be added starting with the unit member's eighth, 12th, 16th, 20th and 24th year of service in the district.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Additionally, the district's annual contribution for benefits will increase to $12,500, effective Jan. 1, 2024. The district contribution will now be based on a unit member's daily work hours regardless of work year, effective Sept. 1. Cash-in-lieu of benefits will increase to $5,000, also effective Sept. 1.

The district and CSEA also agreed to a memorandum of understanding that will increase the work hours for three classifications to 7.25 hours per day, effective July 1. Those who are classified as paraeducator I (general education), paraeducator III (special education) and library technician can take on the added hours unless they elect to maintain their current work hours.

The district also established a catastrophic leave bank to provide paid leave for an illness or injury that incapacitates a member (or a member of their family) for 10 or more consecutive workdays.

The layoff article of the contract was updated to comply with changes in education code which entitles any classified employee laid off for lack of work or funds to a hearing before a final decision on the layoff is made.

Unrepresented employees contract

Unrepresented employees, who include classified confidential, pupil services, coordinators and administrators, are also looking to get a pay bump in the district, which was ratified on June 8 as well.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

The changes will cost the district an additional $156,971 during the 2023-24 school year.

There are several salary schedules for unrepresented employees.

Unrepresented salaried employees who work in human resources or fiscal services start at $8,730 per month and can earn up to $11,455 monthly, for example.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Librarians, custodians and other Portola Valley School District employees to get 6% raise

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 18, 2023, 7:55 am

Effective July 1, classified employees in the Portola Valley School District will see a 6% pay bump. The school board ratified a new one-year contract with the California School Employees Association union on June 8.

CSEA members, who include librarians, secretaries and custodians, reached a tentative agreement with the district on May 12 and ratified it on May 31.

"I would like to thank the hard working classified staff members — the paraprofessionals, office staff, librarians and custodians who, day in and day out, really come through to provide a great learning environment for the Portola Valley school district," said union President Marcus Bonfiglio, a technology specialist II for the district, in a statement. He also thanked the negotiations team for collaborating quickly and working out the contract in a few weeks.

"Special thanks to the board and administration teams for always being generous and coming to the table with an open mind," he said. "We are looking forward to a great 2023-24 school year here in the beautiful hills of Silicon Valley."

The new contract will cost the district an extra $259,654 annually. Crossing guides will now start at $20.94 per hour, up from $19.75 per hour last school year, and top out at $25.45 per hour, up from $24.01 last school year, according to the new salary schedule for example. A secretary now starts at $25 an hour and can make up to $42.57 per hour. Longevity increments of an additional 2.5% will be added starting with the unit member's eighth, 12th, 16th, 20th and 24th year of service in the district.

Additionally, the district's annual contribution for benefits will increase to $12,500, effective Jan. 1, 2024. The district contribution will now be based on a unit member's daily work hours regardless of work year, effective Sept. 1. Cash-in-lieu of benefits will increase to $5,000, also effective Sept. 1.

The district and CSEA also agreed to a memorandum of understanding that will increase the work hours for three classifications to 7.25 hours per day, effective July 1. Those who are classified as paraeducator I (general education), paraeducator III (special education) and library technician can take on the added hours unless they elect to maintain their current work hours.

The district also established a catastrophic leave bank to provide paid leave for an illness or injury that incapacitates a member (or a member of their family) for 10 or more consecutive workdays.

The layoff article of the contract was updated to comply with changes in education code which entitles any classified employee laid off for lack of work or funds to a hearing before a final decision on the layoff is made.

Unrepresented employees contract

Unrepresented employees, who include classified confidential, pupil services, coordinators and administrators, are also looking to get a pay bump in the district, which was ratified on June 8 as well.

The changes will cost the district an additional $156,971 during the 2023-24 school year.

There are several salary schedules for unrepresented employees.

Unrepresented salaried employees who work in human resources or fiscal services start at $8,730 per month and can earn up to $11,455 monthly, for example.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.