Menlo Together holding Friday meeting on city's environmental safety element

Virtual community meeting starts at 5 p.m. June 16

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 16, 2023, 11:52 am 0
Menlo Park City Hall on April 16, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Menlo Together is hosting a meeting to discuss updates on the city's environmental justice element on Friday, June 16, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Menlo Together is a group of Peninsula residents that focus on social issues including housing, environmental justice and safe streets, particularly in Menlo Park.

The meeting precedes Menlo Park’s joint City Council and planning commission meeting discussing the city's housing element, safety element and environmental justice element. The environmental justice element lays out the city's plans for furthering environmentalism for all residents, particularly those most effected by climate change.

The event aims to give residents insight from community leaders about environmental injustice in the Menlo Park. The virtual meeting will also focus on the needs of Belle Haven neighborhood residents and an overview of the current environmental justice element.

To RSVP for the virtual event, go to tinyurl.com/ejsgathering.

