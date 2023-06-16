Las Lomitas superintendent goes on leave after sudden leukemia diagnosis

Beth Polito, the superintendent of the Las Lomitas Elementary School District, has gone on medical leave for treatment after a sudden leukemia diagnosis.

Polito, 54, told the school community in a June 5 email that she found out that she was ill and has entered the hospital for in-patient chemotherapy treatment.

"It is my intention and hope that I will be able to work remotely while in treatment," she said in the email. "Regardless of my work accessibility, having someone available and present throughout my time away will be important."

The school board voted on Wednesday, June 14, to hire retiring district Assistant Superintendent Shannon Potts to serve as interim superintendent part-time while Polito is away this summer. Potts was set to retire on June 30.

Potts will be paid $148.85 hourly rate which is prorated for the current superintendent salary, according to the board.