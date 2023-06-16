News

Las Lomitas superintendent goes on leave after sudden leukemia diagnosis

School board hires interim superintendent to help out part-time while Beth Polito undergoes cancer treatment

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Las Lomitas Elementary School District Superintendent Beth Polito during a school board meeting when she headed the Woodside Elementary School District in 2015. Photo by Michelle Le.

Beth Polito, the superintendent of the Las Lomitas Elementary School District, has gone on medical leave for treatment after a sudden leukemia diagnosis.

Polito, 54, told the school community in a June 5 email that she found out that she was ill and has entered the hospital for in-patient chemotherapy treatment.

"It is my intention and hope that I will be able to work remotely while in treatment," she said in the email. "Regardless of my work accessibility, having someone available and present throughout my time away will be important."

The school board voted on Wednesday, June 14, to hire retiring district Assistant Superintendent Shannon Potts to serve as interim superintendent part-time while Polito is away this summer. Potts was set to retire on June 30.

Potts will be paid $148.85 hourly rate which is prorated for the current superintendent salary, according to the board.

During the meeting, board President Jason Morimoto said that Polito's leadership to the board is always missed and wished her a speedy recovery.

Polito joined the Las Lomitas district in 2019, after eight years as the superintendent of the neighboring Woodside Elementary School District. Before that, she spent 14 years in the Saratoga Unified School District.

Polito recommended the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society website, lls.org, for information about the disease or to make a donation.

