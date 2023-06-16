Community briefs: Juneteenth celebration and summer concerts in Menlo Park, Atherton housing meeting

M-A's Ubuntu Scholarship Program awards $32K in scholarships

The Ubuntu Scholarship Program awarded its third annual grants to five graduating African American seniors — Jasira Johnson, Faith Cropper, Siana Barker, Jenna Menifee and Jalen Williams — from Menlo-Atherton High School, according to a press release.

The program is committing $32,000 to five finalists, including two $10,000 scholarships (funded over the students' four-year college careers) in 2023.

The group includes two 4.0 GPA students, and their community service activities range from participating in the California Coastal Cleanup to food distribution to the elderly in East Palo Alto during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cropper will attend University of California at Los Angeles, Barker will attend Louisiana State University, Johnson and Menifee will attend San Jose State University, and Williams will continue at College of San Mateo.

The Ubuntu Scholarship Program is seeking additional support to continue to support worthy students with their education.