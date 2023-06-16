News

Community briefs: Juneteenth celebration and summer concerts in Menlo Park, Atherton housing meeting

Also: Menlo-Atherton's Ubuntu Scholarship Program awards grants to five students

Menlo-Atherton High School's Ubuntu Scholarship Program 2023 scholarship winners on June 4, 2023 from left to right: Faculty Advisor Jeremy Arey, Siana Barker, Jenna Menifee, Jalen Williams, Faith Cropper, Jasira Johnson, and Ubuntu Scholarship Program Advisor Sherinda Bryant. Courtesy Ubuntu Scholarship Program.

M-A's Ubuntu Scholarship Program awards $32K in scholarships

The Ubuntu Scholarship Program awarded its third annual grants to five graduating African American seniors — Jasira Johnson, Faith Cropper, Siana Barker, Jenna Menifee and Jalen Williams — from Menlo-Atherton High School, according to a press release.

The program is committing $32,000 to five finalists, including two $10,000 scholarships (funded over the students' four-year college careers) in 2023.

The group includes two 4.0 GPA students, and their community service activities range from participating in the California Coastal Cleanup to food distribution to the elderly in East Palo Alto during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cropper will attend University of California at Los Angeles, Barker will attend Louisiana State University, Johnson and Menifee will attend San Jose State University, and Williams will continue at College of San Mateo.

The Ubuntu Scholarship Program is seeking additional support to continue to support worthy students with their education.

Donations can be sent to Menlo-Atherton High School Alumni Association, attn.: Vice President, 301 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301. Checks should be payable to Menlo-Atherton High School Alumni Association, with Ubuntu Scholarship Program in the memo line.

For additional information, email [email protected]

Atherton's housing element community workshop

The town of Atherton with M-Group will hold a workshop for all community members on Atherton's housing element plans on Monday, June 19, at 6 p.m. in the Atherton Council Chambers, 80 Fair Oaks Lane. The workshop's aim is to receive feedback from the community on preferred multifamily housing strategies.

Officials will share additional Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) analysis required by the state and present multifamily housing strategies for potential inclusion in the town's 2023-31 housing element.

Staff will consider this feedback in advance of presenting recommendations to the City Council at a subsequent public meeting.

Anyone with questions may contact senior planner Radha Hayagreev at 408-796-4370, and via email at [email protected] or [email protected]a.us.

— Angela Swartz

Menlo Park celebrates Juneteenth

Menlo Park will observe Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17. The event will offer live music and free food at Karl E. Clark Park at 313 Market Place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Summer Concert Series returns to Menlo Park

Menlo Park’s Summer Concert Series is kicking off again this summer on July 12. Six shows will take place at Fremont Park at the corner of Santa Cruz Avenue and University Drive, and two at Karl E. Clark Park, located at 313 Market Place. Concerts in the park are free and begin at 6 p.m. The schedule is:

July 12 - Luv Bomb at Fremont Park

July 19 - Night Owls at Fremont Park

July 26 - Fog City Swampers at Fremont Park

August 2 - Curley Taylor at Fremont Park

August 9 - Arena Band at Fremont Park

August 11 - Tebo Muzik at Karl E. Clark Park

August 16 - The Sun Kings at Fremont Park

August 18 - Busta Groove at Karl E. Clark Park

— Cameron Rebosio

