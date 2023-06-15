News

Ravenswood school board member to step down, retire from teaching

Bronwyn Alexander taught at Belle Haven Elementary School in Menlo Park

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Bronwyn Alexander. Courtesy Bronwyn Alexander.

Ravenswood City School District Trustee Bronwyn Alexander is stepping down from the board after three years and retiring from teaching to move out of the area, she announced during a June 8 board meeting.

A district newsletter notes that she dedicated 12 years of service to the community. She taught at Belle Haven Elementary School in Menlo Park until 2019. She most recently taught in the New Haven Unified School District, which has schools in Union City and Hayward, according to Superintendent Gina Sudaria.

"Trustee Alexander has been a pillar of our community, advocating for quality education and working tirelessly to improve the lives of our students," according to a district statement. "Her commitment, passion and unwavering dedication will be sorely missed. Throughout her tenure, she has played a vital role in shaping the future of our district and has been a driving force behind numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for all."

She is expected to step down from the board in early to mid-August.

A July 22 meeting will provide community members an opportunity to engage with the district and gain insights into the selection process for a new board member.

