Menlo Park takes a whack at gas-powered gardening equipment

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 15, 2023, 5:10 pm 0
A gardener blows leaves, debris and dust out onto Newell Road on July 22, 2015. Photo by Veronica Weber.

The Menlo Park City Council passed a motion in a 3-2 vote to prohibit gas-powered leaf blowers and string trimmers, commonly known as Weedwackers, starting July 1, 2024.

Vice Mayor Cecilia Taylor and Council member Drew Combs opposed the ban on gas-powered gardening equipment.

Combs had concerns over using the city’s police to enforce a regulation on gardening equipment, and the varying consequences across the city.

“I know in this case, there will be disparate impacts with regard to the enforcement of an ordinance, a measure like this, and that it will be mostly people of color who will be targeted, who will have the police called on them,” Combs said.

Under the new ordinance, the property owner would be responsible for violations that occur on their property, rather than the hired gardeners, and gas-powered lawnmowers, hedge trimmers and chainsaws would be prohibited years later, starting Jan. 1, 2029. The hours of allowed use aren’t changing from the current ordinance, which allows gardening equipment to be used Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Combs said that despite the fact the infraction or fine will go to the property owner, the people who will actually have law enforcement called on them are disproportionately people of color.

“For me, it's hard to wrap my brain around how this is not just criminalizing people of color doing their jobs,” Combs said.

A man operating a leaf blower in Menlo Park on Jan. 9, 2019. Photo by Dave Boyce.

Council member Nash said that she shares concerns about the health of the gardeners, but that the council could move in the direction of state or city incentives to switch to electric gardening tools.

Vice Mayor Cecilia Taylor expressed concern over the low numbers of outreach, with only 12 gardeners in Menlo Park responding to the city’s survey. Taylor said that she would expect at least 50 responses. Taylor also said she had concerns about the ordinance disproportionately impacting residents making under $100,000 a year.

“It's a good intention to not have gas leaf blowers, to (not) have anything gas,” Taylor said. “However, I have to consider the folks who it's going to disproportionately impact, which is that that's their income, and it’s not like it’s a high income.”

The ban on gas-powered equipment came as a result of public health and noise concerns. A 2001 study from the American Chemical Society showed that one hour of using a gas-powered lawn mower produces as much pollution as driving a car for 100 miles.

The council determined that there will be an adjustment period, when law enforcement is focused on education instead of repercussions. City staff is doing further research on making homeowner rebates hardship-based, in order to help residents get the necessary equipment.

The city will be studying enforcement options, as well as conducting outreach.

The ordinance will return to the City Council on June 27 for formal adoption.

