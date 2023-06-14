Menlo Park council looks for ways to plug $1M hole in city budget for coming year

City staff also proposed authorizing a new UUT similar to the now-defunct tax to bring in $1.8 million to $5.8 million annually, or to increase the current sales tax or business tax.

To increase revenue, city staff proposed raising the current 12% transient occupancy tax (TOT) by 1% to3.5% to match other cities in the Bay Area. The revenue from the higher hotel tax could bring in an additional $875,000 to $3 million annually, according to the staff report.

The city is facing the loss of revenue from its Utility Users Tax (UUT) due to a class-action lawsuit. In April, a San Mateo County Superior Court judge issued a tentative ruling that Menlo Park failed to make the necessary findings to continue collecting UUT from residents. The council failed to make findings in 2016, 2018 and 2020 showing that the tax was vital to the city's financial health, which it was required to do, according to the court. The city also has an initial estimate of $4.5 million in refunds due to residents who paid UUT.

The City Council discussed how to increase revenue while also boosting social services at a June 13 council meeting. The city is planning for $76.3 million in expenses and only $75.3 million in revenue, causing a $0.96 million deficit. The proposed city budget can cover the deficit with its $36 million in general fund reserves, but asked the City Council to find ways to increase revenue that would allow Menlo Park to maintain its general fund.

Menlo Park is facing a nearly $1 million deficit in its annual budget for the coming fiscal year, thanks in part to a lawsuit over its utility tax and the need to staff up the new community center in the Belle Haven neighborhood.

Taylor also pushed for increased funding for anti-displacement programs and for the community wellness and crisis team, in which police officers would be paried with to a mental health clinician on mental health-related calls. Wolosin referred to anti-displacement strategies as "time-sensitive" as she voiced her support.

"We have to recognize that 'what's the moment in time that we're going to go to voters asking for more money,'" Combs said. "If we're going and asking at a time when inflation is high and (people are) overall struggling?"

Vice Mayor Cecilia Taylor said she is "definitely not in support" of a renewed UUT tax but would consider increasing the hotel tax, and Mayor Jen Wolosin concurred. Nash also pushed back against the UUT, as well as the proposed sales and business tax increases, saying she didn't want to do anything to hurt small businesses, a concern Council member Maria Doerr said she shared.

Council member Drew Combs pushed back on signing on for Flock cameras, saying that there needs to be a "substantive discussion" to determine whether the communities that the cameras would be observing want them.

The Menlo Park Police Department budget includes a startup cost of nearly $285,000 for Flock license plate reader cameras to be installed at several locations around the city and that include gunshot detection. The cameras carry an estimated recurring cost of about $251,000, and have been approved in the neighboring towns of Woodside and Atherton .

The Menlo Park Police Department has the biggest budget in the city at $23.7 million, and is expected to bring in about $450,000 in revenue in the coming fiscal year.

In the proposed budget, there are 296 city employees, which includes six additional positions to work at the Menlo Park Community Campus at the cost of $2 million, projected to open in early 2024. The proposed budget assumes an employee vacancy rate of 10%, down from the current 14%.

"I'm thinking specifically (of recommendations for) our youth around mental health crises, drug use, just the things that unfortunately our teens are facing," Taylor said.

Nash supported a study session before moving forward to discuss the costs, both monetary and privacy-related, as well as the benefits. Taylor suggested using a mid-year budget amendment in order to discuss the issue with the community.

"Safety is a priority and always will be, but of course, there always has to be a balance between safety and measures of privacy and personal liberty," Combs said. "We could put cameras on every corner, and it would make us safer. We have to ask ourselves like, is that a community that we want?"

Menlo Park council looks for ways to plug $1M hole in city budget for coming year