With an empty seat to fill, Las Lomitas board will re-do vote for a new member after violating state law

A special meeting is set for Wednesday, June 14, so the Las Lomitas Elementary School District governing board can once again vote on a replacement for Brian Ross after becoming aware of a state law that prohibits outgoing trustees from voting on their successors.

In an email to the community on Sunday, June 11, board President Jason Morimoto wrote that the board was made aware of concerns that it violated California Education Code Section 35178 when it appointed newcomer Laura Moon to the board.

"A member of the governing board of a school district who has tendered resignation with a deferred effective date pursuant to Section 5090 shall, until the effective date of the resignation, continue to have the right to exercise all powers of a member of the governing board, except that such member shall not have the right to vote for their successor in an action taken by the board to make a provisional appointment pursuant to Section 5091," according to the legislation.

Morimoto notes that while the vote was unanimous, he intends to have the board deliberate again on the provisional board trustee appointment at a special board meeting at 4 p.m. on June 14. Ross will not participate in the deliberations.

Ross announced in April he is stepping down from the board on June 30 because of a family move.