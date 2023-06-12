Driver crashes into Roberts Market in Portola Valley, injures woman

A driver reportedly going too fast in the Roberts Market parking lot in Portola Valley jumped a car bumper and crashed into the grocery store around 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9, hitting a woman sitting on a bench. The woman was rushed to Stanford Hospital with a leg injury, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers believe the driver was going an unsafe speed, but don't know how fast the driver was traveling, said San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Javier Acosta.

Mike Kerr, who manages the store located at 4420 Alpine Road, said the bench slammed into the building hard enough to damage the wall and crack the tile on the inside of the store, bending a a stainless steel tabletop. Kerr said he doesn't yet have an estimate on the damage to the store caused by the accident.

The driver is not facing charges and the incident is being considered a traffic accident, according to Acosta.