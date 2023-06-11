News

Motorcyclist dead after crashing into 2 other motorcycles on Highway 35

Speed and limited visibility were factors, according to CHP

by Bay City News Service / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 11, 2023, 11:20 pm

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in Woodside when he collided with two other motorcycles on northbound Highway 35.

The California Highway Patrol got a call around 4 p.m. about the crash, located near the Thomas Fogarty Winery. A CHP spokesman said the deceased motorcyclist was traveling more than 100 miles an hour in limited visibility because of fog.

The other two motorcyclists were uninjured, the CHP said. The driver who caused the crash wasn't traveling with the other two.

Both directions of Highway 35 were closed until at least 5:45 p.m.

