Redwood City's ART on the Square returns for the summer, starting June 9

The ART on the Square events are coming back this summer.

The first event will be held on Friday, June 9, with three additional events taking place on July 14, July 28, and Aug. 25 near Courthouse Square on Hamilton Street between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Booths and stands will be set up for the participants, including some of the most well-respected local artists in the area. The art displayed and sold includes original jewelry, photographs, glass sculptures, ceramics, paintings and more.

Beth Mostovoy, who co-founded ART on the Square in 2007 with Julie Goodenough, expressed the excitement surrounding the event, adding that people who attend the event can enter a drawing for a $25 gift certificate that can be spent on any artist’s work at the show.

"People are looking forward to shopping for fabulous art while bopping to the sounds of Santana tribute band Carnaval, at Music on the Square,” she said.