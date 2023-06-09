Menlo-Atherton High School graduates nearly 500 seniors

This is the school's 72nd graduating class

Menlo-Atherton High School's Class of 2023 graduates throw their hats in the air. Photo by Lizzy Myers.

Menlo-Atherton High School graduates nearly 500 seniors

This is the school's 72nd graduating class

Menlo-Atherton High School's Class of 2023 graduates throw their hats in the air. Photo by Lizzy Myers.

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

The 478 members of Menlo-Atherton High School's 72nd class celebrated the end of their high school careers on Friday morning, June 9.

This year's 10 a.m. graduation ceremony, like in years' past, took place on Coach Parks Field at the Atherton school.

Principal Karl Losekoot shared that his daughter is also graduating from high school this year. He recently sat down with her for dinner and said he wanted to give her advice, but that she had her own plans and was no longer a little girl. He realized that, just like with his daughter, no advice is needed for M-A's graduating class members despite his impulse to want to dole it out.

Mecca, right, and fellow classmates celebrate after receiving their diplomas at the Menlo-Atherton High School's graduation in Atherton on June 9, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.

Instead, he commended the class for standing up for what they believe in — from speaking out against anti-semitism to organizing student protests so people are treated fairly in the community. Last month, for example, students held a walk out and protest after a student was pinned to the ground by an Atherton police officer.

Three graduating seniors spoke.

Estrella Villalobos spoke in Spanish and English in her speech entitled: "My Appreciation - En Dos Idiomas."

Graduate Jackson Bryman talked about his tendency to be defiant and encouraged fellow graduates to embrace subversive humor. He recalled one "particularly saucy moment" his sophomore year when he was taking a test over Zoom. One question asked what emotions a scene evoked in readers and he answered that it was not an objective question.

"Surely we've all encountered resistance, pushback, and perhaps the suffering that comes with it," he said. "It wouldn't be an appropriate commencement address without touching on the trials and tribulations. I encourage you to let your recalcitrance come back to bite you because we must suffer just a little in order to preserve our integrity as human beings."

Graduate Jackie Nassiri teared up highlighting her parents' immigration to the U.S. and the values they instilled in her.

"Immigrants aren't just anyone, they are survivors and thrivers," she said. "The immigrant mentality motivates people to work hard now and to reap the rewards of comfort later."

Following speeches, there were live musical performances. Members of the Menlo-Atherton Choir sang "I Lived" by OneRepublic. It was followed by a performance of Abba's "Slipping Through My Fingers" by graduate Ryan Barnes (on vocals) and William Knox (on guitar).

Seniors celebrated graduation throughout the week, with a picnic at Huddart Park on Monday, June 5, and a senior lunch on Thursday, June 8. Students will bus off to grad night on Friday.

The ceremony was again live streamed on YouTube this year.

View the list of graduates here.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.