Menlo-Atherton High School graduates nearly 500 seniors

Instead, he commended the class for standing up for what they believe in — from speaking out against anti-semitism to organizing student protests so people are treated fairly in the community. Last month , for example, students held a walk out and protest after a student was pinned to the ground by an Atherton police officer.

Principal Karl Losekoot shared that his daughter is also graduating from high school this year. He recently sat down with her for dinner and said he wanted to give her advice, but that she had her own plans and was no longer a little girl. He realized that, just like with his daughter, no advice is needed for M-A's graduating class members despite his impulse to want to dole it out.

"Immigrants aren't just anyone, they are survivors and thrivers," she said. "The immigrant mentality motivates people to work hard now and to reap the rewards of comfort later."

==SLIDESHOW:== Jackson Bryman gives his senior speech, "The Path of Most Resistance," at Menlo-Atherton High School's graduation in Atherton on June 9, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.

Graduate Jackie Nassiri teared up highlighting her parents' immigration to the U.S. and the values they instilled in her.

"Surely we've all encountered resistance, pushback, and perhaps the suffering that comes with it," he said. "It wouldn't be an appropriate commencement address without touching on the trials and tribulations. I encourage you to let your recalcitrance come back to bite you because we must suffer just a little in order to preserve our integrity as human beings."

Graduate Jackson Bryman talked about his tendency to be defiant and encouraged fellow graduates to embrace subversive humor. He recalled one "particularly saucy moment" his sophomore year when he was taking a test over Zoom. One question asked what emotions a scene evoked in readers and he answered that it was not an objective question.

Seniors celebrated graduation throughout the week, with a picnic at Huddart Park on Monday, June 5, and a senior lunch on Thursday, June 8. Students will bus off to grad night on Friday.

Following speeches, there were live musical performances. Members of the Menlo-Atherton Choir sang "I Lived" by OneRepublic. It was followed by a performance of Abba's "Slipping Through My Fingers" by graduate Ryan Barnes (on vocals) and William Knox (on guitar).

Menlo-Atherton High School graduates nearly 500 seniors

This is the school's 72nd graduating class