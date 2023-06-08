Menlo Park officials talk emergency vehicle access, quiet zones in meeting over future of Caltrain crossings

Emergency vehicle access, quiet zones and bike and pedestrian access were all top of mind during a joint meeting between the Menlo Park City Council and the Menlo Park Fire Protection District on May 30.

The city of Menlo Park is currently planning for grade separation at three of Menlo Park’s four Caltrain crossings, on Ravenswood Avenue, Oak Grove and Glenwood Avenue. The grade separation would include raising the tracks and lowering the road, opting against a fully elevated option. The city is also working to get quad gates for Ravenswood Avenue and Oak Grove in order to establish a citywide “quiet zone” in which trains no longer have to sound their horns.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District (MPFPD) Director Chuck Bernstein questioned why quad gates are needed when the city is pursuing grade separation. Although separating the tracks from the road would eliminate the need, the quad gates can be installed in a shorter time frame.

Since only three of the city's four crossings are being considered for grade separation, Mayor Jen Wolosin said that the crossing at Encinal Avenue could be closed and only available for bike and pedestrian crossing. There is also a proposal to close the crossing in Atherton at Watkins Avenue to only bike and pedestrian crossing.

“That concept … wasn’t totally met with excitement by everybody,” Wolosin said. “Having the realization that they might lose access through towns.”