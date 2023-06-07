News

Class of 2023: A roundup of Midpeninsula high school graduation coverage

The first ever TIDE Academy graduates get their diplomas

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 7, 2023, 11:11 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Several students throw their caps at the TIDE Academy graduation. Photo by Devin Roberts.

Read The Almanac's coverage of local graduations, with articles on the TIDE Academy graduation ceremony on Wednesday, along with Menlo-Atherton and Woodside high schools on Friday and private school graduation coverage, and full lists of the Class of 2023 from local schools.

TIDE Academy ceremony coverage

TIDE Academy graduate Yaritza Diaz smiles after commencement at Foothill College’s Smithwick Theater on June 6. Photo by Devin Roberts.

TIDE Academy in Menlo Park held its first commencement ceremony on Tuesday, June 6, at Foothill College in the Los Altos Hills.

Graduates spoke about their challenges and successes during a complicated high school experience that included starting their freshmen years on an unfinished campus, a pandemic and school leadership changes.

Sacred Heart Preparatory ceremony coverage

Sacred Heart Preparatory Class of 2023 graduates, left to right: Julia Soderbery, Ava Wick, Tessa Fonstad, and Maile Smith at graduation on May 26. Courtesy Sacred Heart Preparatory.

Sacred Heart Preparatory graduated its largest class in its 125-year history, 171 students, on Friday, May 26.

Valedictorian Paul Fong told his classmates that despite navigating the COVID-19 pandemic since freshman year, he has been "guided by what we have learned these four years: let us see opportunities, not obstacles, to fulfilling our mission of love and service."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Class of 2023 is sending 31 student-athletes to play in 12 sports at 26 colleges.

Lists of new graduates from local schools

Eastside College Preparatory School

Menlo School

Sacred Heart Preparatory School

TIDE Academy

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Woodside Priory School

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Class of 2023: A roundup of Midpeninsula high school graduation coverage

The first ever TIDE Academy graduates get their diplomas

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 7, 2023, 11:11 am

Read The Almanac's coverage of local graduations, with articles on the TIDE Academy graduation ceremony on Wednesday, along with Menlo-Atherton and Woodside high schools on Friday and private school graduation coverage, and full lists of the Class of 2023 from local schools.

TIDE Academy ceremony coverage

TIDE Academy in Menlo Park held its first commencement ceremony on Tuesday, June 6, at Foothill College in the Los Altos Hills.

Graduates spoke about their challenges and successes during a complicated high school experience that included starting their freshmen years on an unfinished campus, a pandemic and school leadership changes.

Sacred Heart Preparatory ceremony coverage

Sacred Heart Preparatory graduated its largest class in its 125-year history, 171 students, on Friday, May 26.

Valedictorian Paul Fong told his classmates that despite navigating the COVID-19 pandemic since freshman year, he has been "guided by what we have learned these four years: let us see opportunities, not obstacles, to fulfilling our mission of love and service."

The Class of 2023 is sending 31 student-athletes to play in 12 sports at 26 colleges.

Lists of new graduates from local schools

Eastside College Preparatory School

Menlo School

Sacred Heart Preparatory School

TIDE Academy

Woodside Priory School

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.