News

High school district names new spokesperson

Arthur Wilkie is the new public information officer for the Sequoia Union High School District

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 6, 2023, 9:55 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Sequoia Union High School District has a new public relations head. Arthur Wilkie stepped into the role in May, following the departure of district spokesperson Richard Gebin, who resigned Feb. 28, according to a district staff report.

Arthur Wilkie, the Sequoia Union High School District's public information officer. Courtesy Arthur Wilkie.

Wilkie, who lives in San Mateo but is originally from Lucerne, Calif., was the former assistant director of communications for the Athletics Department at University of California, Santa Barbara. Wilkie was a member of the department's COVID-19 Task Force, which met weekly during the pandemic to discuss the department's response to the crisis, including communication and content strategy.

Wilkie helped redesign the UCSBGauchos.com website and helped launch the UCSB Gaucho GAMEDAY app, he said.

Before that, he worked for the school's radio station, according to his LinkedIn page.

He served as UCSB's lead radio play-by-play broadcaster for the men's soccer and women's basketball teams while in the Athletics Department, Wilkie said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Wilkie also worked with Big West Productions on its ESPN3 broadcasts of Big West Conference basketball, softball and baseball as an undergraduate at UCSB. He then worked under UCSB play-by-play voice Gerry Fall as a member of Fall Productions shortly after he departed from his role at UCSB Athletics.

He earned a bachelor's degree in political science, with a focus in international relations from UCSB in 2019.

Wilkie's salary range is between $141,901 and $163,699, according to the district.

Before Gebin, Ana Maria Pulido, a former Ravenswood City School District trustee, was the Sequoia district's public information officer.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

High school district names new spokesperson

Arthur Wilkie is the new public information officer for the Sequoia Union High School District

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 6, 2023, 9:55 am

The Sequoia Union High School District has a new public relations head. Arthur Wilkie stepped into the role in May, following the departure of district spokesperson Richard Gebin, who resigned Feb. 28, according to a district staff report.

Wilkie, who lives in San Mateo but is originally from Lucerne, Calif., was the former assistant director of communications for the Athletics Department at University of California, Santa Barbara. Wilkie was a member of the department's COVID-19 Task Force, which met weekly during the pandemic to discuss the department's response to the crisis, including communication and content strategy.

Wilkie helped redesign the UCSBGauchos.com website and helped launch the UCSB Gaucho GAMEDAY app, he said.

Before that, he worked for the school's radio station, according to his LinkedIn page.

He served as UCSB's lead radio play-by-play broadcaster for the men's soccer and women's basketball teams while in the Athletics Department, Wilkie said.

Wilkie also worked with Big West Productions on its ESPN3 broadcasts of Big West Conference basketball, softball and baseball as an undergraduate at UCSB. He then worked under UCSB play-by-play voice Gerry Fall as a member of Fall Productions shortly after he departed from his role at UCSB Athletics.

He earned a bachelor's degree in political science, with a focus in international relations from UCSB in 2019.

Wilkie's salary range is between $141,901 and $163,699, according to the district.

Before Gebin, Ana Maria Pulido, a former Ravenswood City School District trustee, was the Sequoia district's public information officer.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.