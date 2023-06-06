High school district names new spokesperson

The Sequoia Union High School District has a new public relations head. Arthur Wilkie stepped into the role in May, following the departure of district spokesperson Richard Gebin, who resigned Feb. 28, according to a district staff report.

Wilkie, who lives in San Mateo but is originally from Lucerne, Calif., was the former assistant director of communications for the Athletics Department at University of California, Santa Barbara. Wilkie was a member of the department's COVID-19 Task Force, which met weekly during the pandemic to discuss the department's response to the crisis, including communication and content strategy.

Wilkie helped redesign the UCSBGauchos.com website and helped launch the UCSB Gaucho GAMEDAY app, he said.

Before that, he worked for the school's radio station, according to his LinkedIn page.

He served as UCSB's lead radio play-by-play broadcaster for the men's soccer and women's basketball teams while in the Athletics Department, Wilkie said.