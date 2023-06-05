PG&E's San Mateo County power shutoff drill focuses on circuits in Menlo Park and Half Moon Bay

Additional PG&E crews and equipment will be in San Mateo County Monday and Tuesday to prepare for potential public safety power shutoffs, PG&E officials said Monday, June 5.

Crews during the two days will be conducting a power shutoff drill that is focused on the south-southwestern sections of the county as summer commences.

Residents will likely see helicopters overhead as well as PG&E crews, contractors and PG&E equipment.

The focus is on circuits in Half Moon Bay and Menlo Park, which affect property in Half Moon Bay, Menlo Park, Pescadero, La Honda, Woodside, Portola Valley and parts of Redwood City.

Electricity will remain on during the entire drill.