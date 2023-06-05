News

PG&E's San Mateo County power shutoff drill focuses on circuits in Menlo Park and Half Moon Bay

Communities served by the circuits are Half Moon Bay, Menlo Park, Pescadero, La Honda, Woodside, Portola Valley and parts of Redwood City

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 5, 2023, 1:48 pm 0

PG&E trucks parked along Ramona Road in Portola Valley on Jan. 5, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Additional PG&E crews and equipment will be in San Mateo County Monday and Tuesday to prepare for potential public safety power shutoffs, PG&E officials said Monday, June 5.

Crews during the two days will be conducting a power shutoff drill that is focused on the south-southwestern sections of the county as summer commences.

Residents will likely see helicopters overhead as well as PG&E crews, contractors and PG&E equipment.

The focus is on circuits in Half Moon Bay and Menlo Park, which affect property in Half Moon Bay, Menlo Park, Pescadero, La Honda, Woodside, Portola Valley and parts of Redwood City.

Electricity will remain on during the entire drill.

