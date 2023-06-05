Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who have died recently include:

Theodore Clarence Carlstrom, 90, an attorney and longtime Palo Alto resident who served in the U.S. Army and clerked for a state Supreme Court justice, on May 12; Jacob Pierce, 40, a vintner and alum of King's Academy and University of California at Santa Barbara who co-founded a technology start-up, on May 19; Elizabeth Jeanne Doyle, 98, a Los Gatos resident who graduated from Mills College but had attended Stanford University and served as majorette in the Stanford Band, on May 6; Joan Hancock, 91, a longtime Palo Alto resident and artist who painted the Country Sun mural and opened Blue Skies Studio in the 1980s, on May 14; Tze Leung Lai, 77, a professor of statistics at Columbia and Stanford universities who grew up in postwar Hong Kong, founded the Financial and Risk Managing Institute in 2012 and was a longtime member of Mountain View Chinese Christian Church, on May 21; Charles O. Probst (previously named Reese J. Probst), 34, born in Mountain View and grew up in Palo Alto, graduated from Gunn High School and worked as a nursing assistant at Stanford Hospital and later as a pharmacy technician in Mountain View and Palo Alto, on May 19; Robert Campbell McGibben Jr., 86, a former Menlo Park Fire Protection District board member, was a third-generation San Franciscan who spent his youth in Menlo Park with his grandfather, served in the U.S. Army, worked as a DJ in Reno, graduated from The New York Institute of Finance and launched Robert McGibben, Inc. at the Pacific Stock Exchange, on May 7; Dorothea Emily Collins, 90, born in Boston, a longtime teacher and librarian in the Menlo Park City School District who graduated from Regis College and had a teaching career that lasted over 35 years, much of it at Encinal School in Atherton, on April 25.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries.