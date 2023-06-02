Caltrans offers signups for weekly updates on Highway 84 closure near Woodside

Caltrans has created a weekly newsletter to update anyone anxiously awaiting the reopening of a severely damaged stretch of Highway 84 near Woodside which has been shut down since early March following a 250-foot landslide during a storm.

During a May 19 town hall meeting in Woodside, residents urged the transit authority to reopen the road as soon as possible while critiquing Caltrans for not updating its project page website or communicating updates on the slide repair via other channels. The two-lane road is a vital link between the Coastside and the Peninsula.

At the meeting, Caltrans officials revealed plans for a partial reopening, with one-way traffic control, in late July, according to Full reopening, with two-way traffic, is expected in late October.

"Our crews have been working tirelessly each day, repairing the slope and constructing a retaining structure on State Route 84 near Woodside," Caltrans said on its website.

The damaged area is east of Highway 35, and traffic has been detouring via Old La Honda and Kings Mountain roads. Since Highway 84 closed, Old La Honda Road has carried about three to five times the amount of average daily traffic that it did before the closure, according to vehicle counts collected by the town of Woodside.