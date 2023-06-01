News

Landscaping project transforms an eyesore median on Woodside Road

by Kate Daly / Contributor

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 1, 2023, 10:32 am 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

It may not look like much yet, but plants in the newly landscaped median on Woodside Road near the Interstate 280 overpass are expected to mature into "a mosaic of color" in the next few years. Courtesy Kate Daly.

After about a decade of dreaming and discussing, Woodside has a more welcoming appearance near the Interstate 280 overpass, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the town, community organizations, residents and hired experts.

For years, the median across from the Caltrans Park & Ride lot on Woodside Road has been an eyesore, filled with weeds and litter. Now, after many, many meetings and nearly $165,000 spent, the 97-foot long patch of dirt has been landscaped.

So far it looks like some piles of rocks and a little greenery. But according to Woodside Landscape Committee member Peggie MacLeod, who has been involved in the planning process all along, “It can take a couple of years before you get what the designer wanted … a mosaic of color.”

Kikuchi & Kankel Design Group went with low maintenance, drought-tolerant native plant choices that could grow up to several feet in height. MacLeod says they include emerald carpet manzanitas, frangula and brilliant white cistus that are being irrigated underground by a new “state-of-the-art, water-wise” drip system.

She identifies several challenges: there was no water at the site, “mountains of soil” needed to be removed and added, plus Caltrans required the work be done at night so it wouldn’t disrupt traffic as much. The latter added greatly to the expense.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Woodside Community Foundation helped raise funds from dozens of individual donors and groups such as the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club for the Woodside Beautification and Safety Project. The foundation teamed up with the Town of Woodside to cover the extra nighttime labor costs.

The town is responsible for the median’s upkeep, which is estimated to run between $1,000 to $3,000 a month, according to foundation President Marsha BonDurant.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Landscaping project transforms an eyesore median on Woodside Road

by Kate Daly / Contributor

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 1, 2023, 10:32 am

After about a decade of dreaming and discussing, Woodside has a more welcoming appearance near the Interstate 280 overpass, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the town, community organizations, residents and hired experts.

For years, the median across from the Caltrans Park & Ride lot on Woodside Road has been an eyesore, filled with weeds and litter. Now, after many, many meetings and nearly $165,000 spent, the 97-foot long patch of dirt has been landscaped.

So far it looks like some piles of rocks and a little greenery. But according to Woodside Landscape Committee member Peggie MacLeod, who has been involved in the planning process all along, “It can take a couple of years before you get what the designer wanted … a mosaic of color.”

Kikuchi & Kankel Design Group went with low maintenance, drought-tolerant native plant choices that could grow up to several feet in height. MacLeod says they include emerald carpet manzanitas, frangula and brilliant white cistus that are being irrigated underground by a new “state-of-the-art, water-wise” drip system.

She identifies several challenges: there was no water at the site, “mountains of soil” needed to be removed and added, plus Caltrans required the work be done at night so it wouldn’t disrupt traffic as much. The latter added greatly to the expense.

The Woodside Community Foundation helped raise funds from dozens of individual donors and groups such as the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club for the Woodside Beautification and Safety Project. The foundation teamed up with the Town of Woodside to cover the extra nighttime labor costs.

The town is responsible for the median’s upkeep, which is estimated to run between $1,000 to $3,000 a month, according to foundation President Marsha BonDurant.

Comments

WP
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
6 hours ago
WP, Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
Registered user
6 hours ago

Bravo and this has been a long time coming. I lived in Woodside and took that exit off 280 for most of the past 20 years and never understood why the median was so bleak. Glad to read about the improvements and public investment.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.