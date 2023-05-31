News

Sacred Heart Prep graduates its largest class in its 125-year history

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, May 31, 2023, 10:41 am 0
An aerial shot of Sacred Heart Preparatory, Atherton, Class of 2023’s graduation ceremony on May 26, 2023. Courtesy Sacred Heart Preparatory.

Sacred Heart Preparatory (SHP) graduated 171 students at its 125th commencement ceremony on the evening of Friday, May 26. It is the school's largest graduating class in its 125-year history.

Graduates from the class of 2023 will attend at least 84 different schools: at least 72 students will study in California, and at least 98 will study out of state, including one going out of the country, according to a school press release. Last year, the school awarded 154 diplomas.

Twenty-three students earned recognition by the National Merit Scholarship program; seven were finalists and 16 were commended. Thirty-one students committed to play college sports and one will attend the U.S. Naval Academy.

Valedictorian Paul Fong told his classmates that despite navigating the COVID-19 pandemic since freshman year, he has been "guided by what we have learned these four years: let us see opportunities, not obstacles, to fulfilling our mission of love and service."

This year's event was held at Sacred Heart's football field, where diplomas were presented by Marnie Marcin, chair of the Board of Trustees; Richard A. Dioli, director of schools; Jorge Reyes, assistant principal, curriculum and academics; and Jason Armstrong, assistant principal for athletics.

Dioli, Principal Jennie Whitcomb, Valedictorian Paul Fong, Salutatorian Nic Nikcevic, and science teacher Mike Judge gave speeches.

The school awarded "Blue Ribbons" to students who were nominated and elected by the faculty and ratified by the administration. Blue Ribbons are the highest honor given by SHS to graduating seniors and reflect outstanding achievement in academics and standards of character in the fulfillment of one or more of the school's guiding Goals & Criteria.

Graduates receiving a Light Blue Ribbon, for embodiment of a particular goal, were awarded to: Olivia Braccia, Margaret Purcell, and Paul Fong for Goal I -- A personal and active faith in God; Martin Freeland, Tristyn Girouard and Kelly Shen for Goal II -- A deep respect for intellectual values; Catherine Byrne, Manuel Fuentes and Elsie Ragatz for Goal III -- A social awareness which impels to action; Madeleine Chai, Luke Maxwell and Alexandra Medina for Goal IV -- The building of community as a Christian value; Chiara Libraro, Maya Moffat and Rycklon Stephens for Goal V -- Personal growth in an atmosphere of wise freedom; Julia Birdwell, Alexander Lourdes Medel, Nic Nikcevic and Epeli Pahulu each received a Dark Blue Ribbon, for embodiment of the values implicit in a Sacred Heart education.

