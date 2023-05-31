Sacred Heart Prep graduates its largest class in its 125-year history

Sacred Heart Preparatory (SHP) graduated 171 students at its 125th commencement ceremony on the evening of Friday, May 26. It is the school's largest graduating class in its 125-year history.

Graduates from the class of 2023 will attend at least 84 different schools: at least 72 students will study in California, and at least 98 will study out of state, including one going out of the country, according to a school press release. Last year, the school awarded 154 diplomas.

Twenty-three students earned recognition by the National Merit Scholarship program; seven were finalists and 16 were commended. Thirty-one students committed to play college sports and one will attend the U.S. Naval Academy.

Valedictorian Paul Fong told his classmates that despite navigating the COVID-19 pandemic since freshman year, he has been "guided by what we have learned these four years: let us see opportunities, not obstacles, to fulfilling our mission of love and service."

This year's event was held at Sacred Heart's football field, where diplomas were presented by Marnie Marcin, chair of the Board of Trustees; Richard A. Dioli, director of schools; Jorge Reyes, assistant principal, curriculum and academics; and Jason Armstrong, assistant principal for athletics.