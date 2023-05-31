News

Ravenswood district teachers to get 4% raise

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, May 31, 2023, 2:37 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Ravenswood School District's administration offices, located on Euclid Avenue in East Palo Alto. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Come July 1, teachers in the Ravenswood City School District will see raises of slightly over 4%, under a contract approved by the school board on May 25.

The 2023-24 school year contract for the Ravenswood Teachers Association runs through June 2024. The new base salary begins at $65,926, up from $63,360 this school year, and maxes out at $147,180, up from the current $141,451. The increase will cost the district about $830,000, according to a staff report.

"We are excited about the 4.05% increase to the career ladder (salary schedule)," said union President Ronda White in an email. "These steady yearly increases allow Ravenswood to be competitive with our neighboring districts, and teachers can make a professional wage for the work that we do on a daily basis for our students and family."

The agreement assumes a 4.5% increase in state funding for next school year. The specific amount has not yet been determined by the state. Should the actual amount exceed the state forecast, which is currently over 8%, the parties agreed to revise the agreement to align with the final state number.

Other recent teacher salary increases

In May, the Menlo Park City School District, the school board approved a new teacher contract, which included 5% raises and a 1% one-time bonus. Base pay is now $74,374, up from $69,708 in the previous contract. Starting next school year, the maximum pay will be $151,926 (up from $140,477) in the district, which enrolls about 2,700 students at schools in Atherton and Menlo Park.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

After 15 months of negotiations, the Portola Valley Teachers Association reached an agreement with the Portola Valley School School District this spring, with an average salary increase of 20%.

Base salaries begin at $82,130 and teachers can earn up to $153,886 for the 2023-24 school year. The district's prior contract started teachers at $64,108, and teachers could earn up to $132,969.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

Ravenswood district teachers to get 4% raise

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, May 31, 2023, 2:37 pm

Come July 1, teachers in the Ravenswood City School District will see raises of slightly over 4%, under a contract approved by the school board on May 25.

The 2023-24 school year contract for the Ravenswood Teachers Association runs through June 2024. The new base salary begins at $65,926, up from $63,360 this school year, and maxes out at $147,180, up from the current $141,451. The increase will cost the district about $830,000, according to a staff report.

"We are excited about the 4.05% increase to the career ladder (salary schedule)," said union President Ronda White in an email. "These steady yearly increases allow Ravenswood to be competitive with our neighboring districts, and teachers can make a professional wage for the work that we do on a daily basis for our students and family."

The agreement assumes a 4.5% increase in state funding for next school year. The specific amount has not yet been determined by the state. Should the actual amount exceed the state forecast, which is currently over 8%, the parties agreed to revise the agreement to align with the final state number.

Other recent teacher salary increases

In May, the Menlo Park City School District, the school board approved a new teacher contract, which included 5% raises and a 1% one-time bonus. Base pay is now $74,374, up from $69,708 in the previous contract. Starting next school year, the maximum pay will be $151,926 (up from $140,477) in the district, which enrolls about 2,700 students at schools in Atherton and Menlo Park.

After 15 months of negotiations, the Portola Valley Teachers Association reached an agreement with the Portola Valley School School District this spring, with an average salary increase of 20%.

Base salaries begin at $82,130 and teachers can earn up to $153,886 for the 2023-24 school year. The district's prior contract started teachers at $64,108, and teachers could earn up to $132,969.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.