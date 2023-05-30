Arts

Renovations further delay Stanford Theatre reopening

Venue's projected June reopening now anticipated to take place later in the summer

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

The Stanford Theatre, seen here in May 2020, recently announced that due to ongoing renovations, its reopening is likely to take place this later this summer, rather than June as expected. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Fans of classic movies will have to wait a bit longer to catch their favorites back on the big screen. Vintage movie palace the Stanford Theatre announced on social media on Tuesday, May 30, that it will likely reopen in July or August rather than June, as initially projected.

Additional work on the venue's heating and air conditioning systems, plus other improvements have delayed the theater's full reopening, according to the social media post. The announcement was also shared on the theater's website.

The downtown Palo Alto theater briefly reopened in summer 2022 for three months with a program that highlighted a variety of classic films. But renovations undertaken while the theater was shuttered during the pandemic shutdown had not yet been completed — in particular improvements to the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems — leading the theater to close once again in the fall. The ongoing construction also scrapped plans last December for the theater's popular annual screening of the 1946 holiday favorite "It's a Wonderful Life."

For more information, visit the Stanford Theatre's website at stanfordtheatre.org.

