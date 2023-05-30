Almanac journalists honored for election coverage, land-use and local government reporting in statewide competition

Almanac journalists won accolades for their work in this year's California Journalism Awards, announced in May. The statewide competition sponsored by the California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA) honors work published in 2022.

Reporter Angela Swartz won first place for local government coverage for her story, 'Massive' public records request escalates battle over Portola Valley's housing element. The competition judges commented, calling it a "great story, well told. This piece had RHNA numbers explained, NIMBYism on parade, attorneys and former elected official behaving badly -- just great work."

Swartz shared first place for youth and education coverage with colleagues Zoe Morgan and Leah Worthington for So long, early birds: To combat teens' sleep deprivation, California schools must start their days later. Judges called it a great story that was easy to read.

The regional story was published in The Almanac as well as its sister publications, the Mountain View Voice, Redwood City Pulse and Palo Alto Weekly. The entry was credited to the Palo Alto Weekly, which competes in a larger print circulation division than The Almanac.

Cameron Rebosio and Swartz both placed in the election coverage category, with Rebosio taking second for her series "Menlo Park's Measure V puts the future of zoning in the public's hands."