Atherton: Strong-armed robbery on Holbrook Lane

Atherton police are looking for a pair who forcibly removed a necklace from a woman on Sunday afternoon, May 28, in Atherton before fleeing the scene, according to a police news bulletin.

The robbery took place on the first block of Holbrook Lane, which is near Middlefield Road, at 2:34 p.m.

Police described the suspects as a Hispanic male wearing a black T-shirt and Hispanic female.

The suspects were likely driving a white or silver BMW X3 SUV with no front plate and a covered rear plate, according to police.

If you have any information on the incident, police ask that you contact the Atherton Police Department’s Dispatch Center at 650-688-6500.