One Menlo Park crosswalk accounts for nearly a quarter of pedestrian collisions. The city is trying to fix it

Four of the city's 17 collisions involving pedestrians in 2022 happened at intersection by Draeger's Market, police said

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

A pedestrian crosses Menlo Avenue at University Drive outside of Draeger's Market in downtown Menlo Park on May 21, 2023. Photo by Andrea Gemmet.

Menlo Park’s most dangerous crosswalk is undergoing a pilot program to improve safety. The downtown intersection accounts for nearly a quarter of all the city's vehicle collisions with pedestrian collisions last year.

The intersection of University Drive and Menlo Avenue, next to Draeger’s Market, has seen a high number of collisions, particularly those involving pedestrians. There have been 10 collisions involving a pedestrian at the intersection between 2015 and 2022, and four of those were in 2022, according to the Menlo Park Police Department. The city reported 17 pedestrian collisions in 2022, meaning the intersection accounts for nearly a quarter of total pedestrian-involved collisions in the city.

“I think we need to do whatever we can to make it safer,” Mayor Jen Wolosin said in an interview. “It’s not okay that people get hit.”

Wolosin said that after another collision on Monday, May 22, she requested that the city expedite the pilot program to increase safety as soon as possible. The City Council heard an informational update from city staff about the plan at the May 9 meeting.

The city is exploring several permanent options to rectify the situation, including building bulb-outs, which would extend the sidewalk further into the street, narrowing the roadway, and combining the left turn and through lanes on southbound University Drive, and the right and left turn lanes on westbound Menlo Avenue where it ends in a T intersection with University. Another option includes adding a small center crossing median on University Drive instead of bulb-outs on that road.

As a test of the options, a pilot project will add temporary bulb-outs to both sides of Menlo Avenue and remove the right turn lane at University Drive.

“We're taking the issue very seriously, this is why the pilot was proposed in the first place," Wolosin said. “We definitely want to make it safe for people to get around in our city.”

In addition to running the pilot program, the city plans to replace the current brick crosswalk with a high-visibility crosswalk in the next 12 to 18 months.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

