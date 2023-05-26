One Menlo Park crosswalk accounts for nearly a quarter of pedestrian collisions. The city is trying to fix it

Menlo Park’s most dangerous crosswalk is undergoing a pilot program to improve safety. The downtown intersection accounts for nearly a quarter of all the city's vehicle collisions with pedestrian collisions last year.

The intersection of University Drive and Menlo Avenue, next to Draeger’s Market, has seen a high number of collisions, particularly those involving pedestrians. There have been 10 collisions involving a pedestrian at the intersection between 2015 and 2022, and four of those were in 2022, according to the Menlo Park Police Department. The city reported 17 pedestrian collisions in 2022, meaning the intersection accounts for nearly a quarter of total pedestrian-involved collisions in the city.

“I think we need to do whatever we can to make it safer,” Mayor Jen Wolosin said in an interview. “It’s not okay that people get hit.”

Wolosin said that after another collision on Monday, May 22, she requested that the city expedite the pilot program to increase safety as soon as possible. The City Council heard an informational update from city staff about the plan at the May 9 meeting.

The city is exploring several permanent options to rectify the situation, including building bulb-outs, which would extend the sidewalk further into the street, narrowing the roadway, and combining the left turn and through lanes on southbound University Drive, and the right and left turn lanes on westbound Menlo Avenue where it ends in a T intersection with University. Another option includes adding a small center crossing median on University Drive instead of bulb-outs on that road.