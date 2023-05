Local residents who have died include:

Pam Castle, 95, a former Palo Alto resident for 55 years who volunteered for the Palo Alto Auxiliary at Allied Arts Guild and was a political junkie, fabulous homemaker and dinner host, avid Bay Area sports fan and lover of nature and dogs, died last year on May 23, 2022.

