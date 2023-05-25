Woodside kindergarteners learn the joys of biking

Jones said the program promotes equity since it gives all students an equal shot at learning how to ride.

It's also fun for Jones to do something brand new. She has taught at Woodside Elementary for 31 years and some of her current students' parents were in her classes back in the 1990s.

"They're still excited about it," Jones said after the program wrapped up for the school year. "There's something about the freedom of riding."

That changed when Kathy Jones, a veteran lower school physical education teacher, introduced a new program called All Kids Bike to the 45 students in the school's three kindergarten classes. Thirty minute lessons were held twice a week for four weeks.

The joy is palpable and music is blasting as kindergarteners, smiles across their faces, bike around a square marked off with multicolored cones at Woodside Elementary School . Flashback to early April, and many of the students comfortably pedaling around the blacktop in May didn't yet know how to ride a bike.

There were some falls during the lesson The Almanac attended and Jones advised the students that "sometimes you're going to fall," but you get a bandage and ice.

"The ability to ride a bike develops physical and mental well-being and instills confidence which can lead to better focus in the classroom," said Lisa Weyer, executive director of the Strider Education Foundation, in a statement. "Kindergarten is the perfect age to teach kids to ride a bike, focusing on gross motor skills, balance and coordination. By teaching bike riding at the entry level in a public school system, we are providing the knowledge and a positive foundation of a lifelong skill."

SLIDESHOW: Kindergarten student Evan, left, helps her friend Valeria, right, fix her helmet during a session of the All Kids Bike program at Woodside Elementary School on May 11, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.

Last November, the programs were operating in 800 schools with more than 100,000 children impacted each year, according to the Strider Education Foundation website .

For $6,000, the district purchased 24 children's bicycles, a teacher bicycle, pedal conversion kits, helmets and access to a biking curriculum put together by All Kids Bike, a Strider Education Foundation program launched in 2018 to place kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses and organizations. It was a one-time cost and there are no ongoing monies required, other than to replace equipment as needed, said Woodside Principal Steve Frank in an email.

Kindergarteners in the Las Lomitas Elementary School District will receive their own fleet of bikes through the program in June, which they will begin using in the fall, according to district Wellness Coordinator Nell Curran.

Jones decided to launch the school's program in the spring, when kindergarteners would be more developmentally ready for the lessons.

"They got back up on their bikes and I thought that was so brave," she told one class.

Woodside kindergarteners learn the joys of biking

New pilot program aims to build confidence and teach road safety