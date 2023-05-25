San Mateo County briefs: Mpox warning and a new county health officer is hired

County reports new mpox case

As summer season and Pride celebrations approach in the Bay Area, health officials are warning of a resurgence in the mpox virus (formerly monkeypox) after more than six months without a single case, according to a San Mateo County news release.

San Mateo County Health has reported a new mpox case this month, marking a resurgence in the area and other parts of the country.

Dr. Vivian Levy, San Mateo County Health’s STD control officer, emphasized the importance of vaccination.

“Cases of mpox in San Mateo County remain low, but we want to make sure that everyone in our communities is protected," she said. "Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the infection and make sure that everyone can enjoy a happy and healthy Pride season.”

The mpox virus, unlike COVID-19, which is airborne, poses a low risk to the general public as it spreads primarily through prolonged skin-to-skin contact and bodily fluids from sexual encounters or close, sustained physical contact. The 2022 outbreak in the U.S. was propagated almost exclusively through sexual contact.