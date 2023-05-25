San Mateo County briefs: Mpox warning and a new county health officer is hired

County reports new mpox case
As summer season and Pride celebrations approach in the Bay Area, health officials are warning of a resurgence in the mpox virus (formerly monkeypox) after more than six months without a single case, according to a San Mateo County news release.
San Mateo County Health has reported a new mpox case this month, marking a resurgence in the area and other parts of the country.
Dr. Vivian Levy, San Mateo County Health’s STD control officer, emphasized the importance of vaccination.
“Cases of mpox in San Mateo County remain low, but we want to make sure that everyone in our communities is protected," she said. "Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the infection and make sure that everyone can enjoy a happy and healthy Pride season.”
The mpox virus, unlike COVID-19, which is airborne, poses a low risk to the general public as it spreads primarily through prolonged skin-to-skin contact and bodily fluids from sexual encounters or close, sustained physical contact. The 2022 outbreak in the U.S. was propagated almost exclusively through sexual contact.
Symptoms of mpox often include a rash on hands, feet, chest, face, mouth or near the genitals, as well as fever, chills, and muscle aches. To protect against the virus, individuals should seek the Jynneos orthopox vaccine, administered in two doses at least 28 days apart.
Local resources for mpox vaccination are available through the California Department of Public Health’s Online Vaccination Portal at MyTurn.ca.gov, San Mateo County Health’s Edison STD Clinic at smchealth.org, San Mateo County Pride Celebration walk-up clinic at smcpridecelebration.com.
-Redwood City Pulse staff
New county health officer named
Sonoma County's interim health officer has been appointed health officer in San Mateo County.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors named Dr. Kismet Baldwin-Santana to the post May 23, succeeding Dr. Scott Morrow, who is retiring after 31 years. Baldwin-Santana will take over Aug. 7, the county said in a statement.
Baldwin-Santana was previously a deputy health officer in Sonoma County, a health officer in San Joaquin County, and a quarantine medical officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the statement said.
She received her medical degree from Ohio State University and started her career as a neonatologist, the county said.
Health officers supervise the local response to disease outbreak, enforce public health laws and regulations, coordinate local medical resources in a disaster and advise elected officials on health policy, the county said.
-Bay City News Service
