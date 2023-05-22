Highway 101 in Sunnyvale reopens after chain-reaction collision leaves 3 dead, 5 hospitalized

All lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Sunnyvale reopened nearly nine hours after a crash killed three people and sent five others to the hospital early Monday morning, May 22.

The chain-reaction collision was reported about 12:30 a.m. on northbound 101 just south of Fair Oaks Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was triggered when a Ford pickup truck traveling north struck the center divider and came to a stop, blocking some northbound lanes. Other cars then hit the pickup and also stopped in the northbound lanes.

Three people got out of the cars and were standing nearby when another vehicle collided with them, causing two to be thrown into southbound lanes, where another vehicle struck them, according CHP spokesman Officer Ross Lee.

A total six vehicles were involved in the chain reaction.