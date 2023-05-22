News

Highway 101 in Sunnyvale reopens after chain-reaction collision leaves 3 dead, 5 hospitalized

CHP shut down the entire freeway between Lawrence Expressway and N. Matilda Avenue overnight

by Thomas Hughes / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, May 22, 2023, 9:49 am 0
Updated: Mon, May 22, 2023, 10:56 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Courtesy Getty Images.

All lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Sunnyvale reopened nearly nine hours after a crash killed three people and sent five others to the hospital early Monday morning, May 22.

The chain-reaction collision was reported about 12:30 a.m. on northbound 101 just south of Fair Oaks Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was triggered when a Ford pickup truck traveling north struck the center divider and came to a stop, blocking some northbound lanes. Other cars then hit the pickup and also stopped in the northbound lanes.

Three people got out of the cars and were standing nearby when another vehicle collided with them, causing two to be thrown into southbound lanes, where another vehicle struck them, according CHP spokesman Officer Ross Lee.

A total six vehicles were involved in the chain reaction.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Both directions were closed to traffic after the crash, but the freeway had fully reopened by 9:10 a.m.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Highway 101 in Sunnyvale reopens after chain-reaction collision leaves 3 dead, 5 hospitalized

CHP shut down the entire freeway between Lawrence Expressway and N. Matilda Avenue overnight

by Thomas Hughes / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, May 22, 2023, 9:49 am
Updated: Mon, May 22, 2023, 10:56 am

All lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Sunnyvale reopened nearly nine hours after a crash killed three people and sent five others to the hospital early Monday morning, May 22.

The chain-reaction collision was reported about 12:30 a.m. on northbound 101 just south of Fair Oaks Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was triggered when a Ford pickup truck traveling north struck the center divider and came to a stop, blocking some northbound lanes. Other cars then hit the pickup and also stopped in the northbound lanes.

Three people got out of the cars and were standing nearby when another vehicle collided with them, causing two to be thrown into southbound lanes, where another vehicle struck them, according CHP spokesman Officer Ross Lee.

A total six vehicles were involved in the chain reaction.

Both directions were closed to traffic after the crash, but the freeway had fully reopened by 9:10 a.m.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.