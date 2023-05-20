News

Peninsula Humane Society rescues two gray foxes in Portola Valley

The foxes were trapped in a window well

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, May 20, 2023, 10:42 am
Two gray foxes stuck in a window well in Portola Valley on May 18, 2023. Courtesy PHS/SPCA.

Two "lucky" gray foxes are now safely back in the wild after being rescued from a window well in Portola Valley by the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA on Thursday, May 18.

Someone was cleaning the windows of home in the Los Trancos Woods area when they spotted two foxes confined in a deep concrete window well and called the Humane Society for help, said the organization's Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox in a press release.

"Somehow the two foxes fell into the 10-feet-high window well and were unable to get themselves out. PHS/SPCA rescue staff literally plucked them from their perilous predicament, saving the lives of the two beautiful native gray foxes," she said in a statement. "The drop into the window well was so high that our rescue staff was initially unable to reach the foxes. So, with permission from the homeowner, he entered the house, opened the window from the inside of the home to access the window well and was able to securely grasp the foxes (by) putting them in cages and taking them outside for evaluation."

The two happily fled back into the wild, she said.

Since the foxes couldn't climb out of the steep concrete enclosure they likely would have died without the help, Tarbox said.

"These are two very lucky foxes!" she said.

It is unknown how the duo got into the window well or how long they had been trapped there. The foxes were uninjured.

Gray foxes are native to the Bay Area and are important to the ecosystem helping to control small rodent populations, according to the Humane Society.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns.

