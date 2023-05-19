Local artist Eric Lopez celebrates Redwood City in dual portraits

Artist Eric Lopez has partnered with the Redwood City Improvement Association and Fung Collaboratives to debut his newest public art installation at the Art Kiosk.

Titled "Mi Hogar, Mi Amor, Mi Vida" (My Home, My Love, My Life), the display comprises two striking 7' by 8' oil paintings that capture the essence of Redwood City as seen through the eyes of a local, according to a news release by the Redwood City Improvement Association.

Each painting features a central figure set against a distinct background, reflecting the dichotomy that defines Redwood City. One showcases a man against the backdrop of the area's stunning mountainous scenery. The other offers a view of a woman amid the bustling city skyline, a testament to the city's architectural transformation.

Born and raised in Redwood City, Lopez has infused the pieces with his personal history and a deep love for his hometown. His childhood memories of a quaint, small town serve as a nostalgic counterpoint to the present-day cityscape, bustling with architectural marvels and historical relics. The paintings, therefore, stand as an ode to the city's past and a hopeful gaze into its future. His art attempts to capture these collective memories, immortalizing the city's transformation over time.

Lopez's exhibition underscores the RCIA's ongoing efforts to enrich the local fine art scene. It is part of the association's 2023 series of rotating exhibits, each providing residents and visitors with an engaging artistic experience.