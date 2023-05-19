News

Community briefs: See a movie at Flood Park, go to a horse fair in Portola Valley this weekend

by Cameron Rebosio and Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, May 19, 2023, 1:52 pm 0
The Portola Valley Horse Fair is Saturday, May 20, 2023. Courtesy town of Portola Valley.

Portola Valley Horse Fair this weekend

The Portola Valley Trails & Paths Committee is sponsoring an interactive Horse Fair on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Town Center, 765 Portola Road.

Activities include carriage rides, face painting, a petting zoo and roping skills. There will be lunch from the Los Tolucas food truck.

The event is free.

For more information, go here.

-Angela Swartz

San Mateo County hosts evening events in Flood Park

San Mateo County Parks will host an evening event at Flood Park in Menlo Park on Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., starting with a "Bike Pump Track Talk" for residents to learn what a pump track is, see early designs for construction at Flood Park and share ideas. From 7 to 8 p.m. residents are invited to use the park's amenities as a raffle is held and at 8 p.m. there will be a showing of the movie "The Emperor's New Groove."

To see the plans for Flood Park's renovations this summer, go to smcgov.org/parks/realize-flood-park. Flood Park is located at 215 Bay Road, Menlo Park.

Menlo Park's new city website

The city of Menlo Park recently changed its website address from menlopark.org to menlopark.gov, which means email address for city officials have also changed. The city's menlopark.gov/contact-us page was blank as of May 17, but City Council members' addresses can be found at menlopark.gov/City-Council. Anyone using a city email address that they've used in the past should note that addresses must now end with menlopark.gov.

-Cameron Rebosio

