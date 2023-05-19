News

After a stormy winter, Menlo Park residents share strategies for handling extended power outages

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, May 19, 2023, 3:14 pm 4
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Double your Support! It's our spring membership drive.
Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Pg&E trucks are parked outside of a substation located along Alameda de las Pulgas on Oct. 19, 2017. Photo by Michelle Le

Menlo Park residents and city staff gathered on May 11, to brainstorm ways to handle lengthy power outages followed a windy, wet winter that left some areas of the city without power for days.

The Menlo Park group Menlo Park Community Ready (MPC Ready) hosted the community sessions meeting and had 21 attendees, including Menlo Park Fire Protection District Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen, Assistant City Manager Stephen Stolte, Mayor Jen Wolosin and council members Betsy Nash and Maria Doerr.

Residents offered advice on how they dealt with the outages, from lighting the gas stove with matches to taking hot showers to deal with the cold weather from the storm. Some issues didn’t have easy solutions, such as health care equipment that runs on electricity and refrigerators full of groceries that spoiled after the electricity went out.

A presentation showed ways that residents could cope while the power is out, such as using battery-powered fairy lights to light the house or camping stoves to cook, as well as using sleeping bags to stay warm.

Resident and MPC Ready member Lynne Bramlett shares advice as residents listen at the Menlo Park Community Collaboration meeting. Photo by Cameron Rebosio.

“If we’re trying to electrify to save the planet but then the grid goes down … how do we get our needs met?” asked Nancy Larocca Hedley, vice chair of Menlo Park’s Environmental Quality Commission.

Double your Support!

It's our spring membership drive. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join

One focus of the meeting was the ways that neighbors can help each other during crises, such as one resident who assisted her 90-year-old bedbound neighbors during a multi-day power outage.

Hedley said that her street has a WhatsApp group chat where neighbors can keep each other informed. Lynne Bramlett, an MPC Ready organizer said that neighborhood communication is essential in an emergency.

“There are scholars who study this disaster research showing (that) in a disaster, people are helped by their neighbors,” Bramlett said. “The reality is there won't be nearly enough first responders.”

Bramlett said that was one of the reasons for the development of MPC Ready, which started in January 2020. Neighbors initially came together to plan disaster preparedness, but ended up providing community support.

Menlo Park city officials say they’re working with MPC Ready and may be collaborating in the future, though it’s uncertain what form that may take. Bramlett said they're hoping to partner with the city similar to the way Atherton is working with the local emergency preparedness group ADAPT.

For anyone interested in getting involved in disaster preparedness, Bramlett suggests programs such as Red Cross Ready.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

After a stormy winter, Menlo Park residents share strategies for handling extended power outages

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, May 19, 2023, 3:14 pm

Menlo Park residents and city staff gathered on May 11, to brainstorm ways to handle lengthy power outages followed a windy, wet winter that left some areas of the city without power for days.

The Menlo Park group Menlo Park Community Ready (MPC Ready) hosted the community sessions meeting and had 21 attendees, including Menlo Park Fire Protection District Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen, Assistant City Manager Stephen Stolte, Mayor Jen Wolosin and council members Betsy Nash and Maria Doerr.

Residents offered advice on how they dealt with the outages, from lighting the gas stove with matches to taking hot showers to deal with the cold weather from the storm. Some issues didn’t have easy solutions, such as health care equipment that runs on electricity and refrigerators full of groceries that spoiled after the electricity went out.

A presentation showed ways that residents could cope while the power is out, such as using battery-powered fairy lights to light the house or camping stoves to cook, as well as using sleeping bags to stay warm.

“If we’re trying to electrify to save the planet but then the grid goes down … how do we get our needs met?” asked Nancy Larocca Hedley, vice chair of Menlo Park’s Environmental Quality Commission.

One focus of the meeting was the ways that neighbors can help each other during crises, such as one resident who assisted her 90-year-old bedbound neighbors during a multi-day power outage.

Hedley said that her street has a WhatsApp group chat where neighbors can keep each other informed. Lynne Bramlett, an MPC Ready organizer said that neighborhood communication is essential in an emergency.

“There are scholars who study this disaster research showing (that) in a disaster, people are helped by their neighbors,” Bramlett said. “The reality is there won't be nearly enough first responders.”

Bramlett said that was one of the reasons for the development of MPC Ready, which started in January 2020. Neighbors initially came together to plan disaster preparedness, but ended up providing community support.

Menlo Park city officials say they’re working with MPC Ready and may be collaborating in the future, though it’s uncertain what form that may take. Bramlett said they're hoping to partner with the city similar to the way Atherton is working with the local emergency preparedness group ADAPT.

For anyone interested in getting involved in disaster preparedness, Bramlett suggests programs such as Red Cross Ready.

Comments

Joseph E. Davis
Registered user
Woodside: Emerald Hills
7 hours ago
Joseph E. Davis, Woodside: Emerald Hills
Registered user
7 hours ago

The most important thing Menlo Park residents can do is stop voting for politicians who enable destructive policies such as forced electrification and banning generators.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Westbrook
Registered user
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
6 hours ago
Westbrook, Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
Registered user
6 hours ago

42% of all power in Ca. comes from natural gas. A small but significant amount comes from hydroelectricity. Lake Oroville our state's largest producer of Hydro elec. was shut down last year due to a lack of water. Sometimes it doesn't rain, sometimes the Sun doesn't shine, and sometimes the wind doesn't blow. Nuclear is being phased out,
With millions of new EV cars coming online, millions of new homes being built, and now a lot of jurisdictions requiring electric appliances only, where do you think that electricity will come from?
I have yet to see any proponents of all-electric provide numbers of where all that electricity will come from. If you eliminate all fossil fuel be prepared to stop charging your car or powering your office, business, stores, airlines, airports, trucking, and homes, 1/2 the time. If you were bothered by the blackouts last summer just imagine it without half the power we had then.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Westbrook
Registered user
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
6 hours ago
Westbrook, Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
Registered user
6 hours ago

Seriously? We're down to a WhatsApp chat group for emergency discussions during blackouts.

That's what we devolved to,

How about keeping the gas flowing until, if, and when electricity can be relied upon? Not the other way around.



Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Menlo Voter.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
4 hours ago
Menlo Voter., Menlo Park: other
Registered user
4 hours ago

"How about keeping the gas flowing until, if, and when electricity can be relied upon? Not the other way around."

Not to mention getting the grid to a point where it could actually handle the expected added load rather than adding the load with ZERO plan to make the grid capable.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.