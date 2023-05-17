'Completely unacceptable': Community members respond to M-A student arrest

Those with ties to the Sequoia Union High School District didn't hold back their thoughts about the recent arrest of a Menlo-Atherton High School student near campus during a May 10, school board meeting.
During the public comment session of the meeting, students told the board that administrators should have more training in how to de-escalate conflicts without involving the police. Over a dozen speakers, including student board trustees, told the board that they were "disgusted" by the videos they saw and said it was "completely unacceptable."
Police have not released footage or the police report from the incident, but students recorded videos of the April 28 arrest in which the Black student was pinned to the ground at a bus stop on Middlefield Road by an Atherton Police Department officer.
"What if it was me who was pinned on the ground?" M-A Black Student Union (BSU) member Epiphany Bass told the school board. "I feel like his (the student's) actions weren't right but his parents could have been called. ... They (the administration) said that was our last resort, even though it really wasn't. ... I don't want to see an event happen like this again."
J.T. Faraji, an organizer from the protest group Tha Hood Squad, told the board that the student arrested had to have a surgery redone because of injuries sustained during the arrest. In one video of the incident, a student said that the student pinned down recently had surgery for a hernia.
Former and current staff members also spoke about the incident and their frustration dealing with racism in America.
"What we are doing here today as Black educators is the same thing my 92-year-old grandmother did," said Jeremy Arey, a paraprofessional at M-A. "The same thing my uncle, who is a freedom fighter with Nelson Mandela, did. Now here we are 100 years later, after (having) experienced traumas in our families for decades living in America, still doing the same thing, hoping people have empathy and change a school system that has been weaponized against people of color."
Taja Henderson, the district's equity, diversity, and inclusion coach, said the board has the ability to make a statement that anti-Blackness has no place in its schools.
"I stood in a crowd for convocation where Dr. Shawn Harper (a USC professor teaching racial equity in the United States) encouraged us to be a district that collectively acts to create spaces where every student, staff, family member and community members thrives," Henderson said. "My question is: 'How will we work collectively with M-A's BSU in order to do just that?'"
Board President Rich Ginn said that he and other board members are saddened by the events on April 28. He encouraged school staffers to review their practices.
Other student actions taken in response to the incident
M-A students staged a walkout from classes on the morning of May 11 to speak out against police violence. On May 3, the BSU hosted a protest as well. One speaker during the May 10 board meeting noted that board trustees Shawneece Stevenson and Sathvik Nori, an M-A alum, attended the May 3 protest.
A Change.org petition calling for an end to police brutality in the school district has garnered about 650 signatures as of Wednesday, May 17.
The petition outlines requests such as requiring in-person de-escalation training for everyone on campus, hiring an additional counselor to help with de-escalation, increasing hiring and retention of Black school district employees, and clear policies and a job description for the school's student resource officer.
Millbrae Vice Mayor Maurice Goodman urged the board on May 11 to honor students' demands not just with words but action.
"Let us commit to the deconstruction white supremacy and historical practices and policies that disproportionately impact our children of color," he said.
Background on the incident
Videos, including one shared by the Instagram account @thahoodnews, show two students being handcuffed, and one being held down by officers, at Middlefield Road and Oak Grove Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on April 28.
Atherton Police Cmdr. Dan Larsen said police are conducting an administrative review of the incident. He said police were dispatched to the high school after a student was reported to have pushed a school administrator against a wall and yelled homophobic slurs at him. Police received several 911 calls about the incident in the office, the news bulletin said.
Atherton police said in a May 3, news bulletin that school officials took a water gun away from the student earlier in the week and he was in the school office asking for the water gun to be returned.
The student's family is being represented by Oakland-based civil rights attorney John Burris, who represented Rodney King in his civil rights lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department. Burris told The Almanac that his office is investigating the student's treatment by police and he will be making a recommendation about whether to file a lawsuit soon.
Public Records Act request for arrest information
Last week, The Almanac requested the police report from the incident, but police department officials said on May 16 that they would not release it, as it is exempt from Public Records Act requests because it involves the arrest of a minor. It's also exempt because "required disclosures of information derived from the records about incidents, arrests, and complaints (or requests for assistance to law enforcement) need not ... entail disclosure of the records themselves," according to police.
Officer body camera footage is also unavailable because the "footage is not related to a critical incident."
Meeting video
Watch the video of the meeting at tinyurl.com/SeqMay10.
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
The video I saw didn't upset me. Thu student had been disruptive, that's why the police had been called. He continued to be disruptive and refused to follow police orders, so they used force sufficient to get him to comply. All my kids attended M-A and it's a vibrant, diverse public school. Teachers and administrators need to be able to keep reasonable order, and students are blowing this out of proportion.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
What was completely unacceptable was a student assaulting a staff member. Everything that occurred after that was due to the student's own behavior. I know the students may not understand taking responsibility for one's actions, but that's what this boils down to. If the student hadn't assaulted a staff member and then hadn't refused to comply with reasonable orders from the police officers that responded to the REPORT OF A CRIME, there would have been no problem. The police wouldn't have been called and all this wailing and gnashing of teeth by the students wouldn't be happening.
Registered user
Atherton: other
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I guess if there are records of the APD responding to police calls about a white person/student who was alleged to have committed a violent act, and walked away from the police, but the police de-escalated the situation and "let it go", the protestors would have a point.
But I don't see this being alleged.
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
As noted by others, aledgedly, the student behaved in an aggressive manner in dealing with a school administrator. Next, even if the police should not been called, once the police did arrive, the student could have simply complied with the police instructions (i.e., a responsible behavior) and no physical force would have been required, especially if the student had a recent surgery he should not have risked harm to himself by resisting arrest. Focusing only on the video of the forceful arrest is the final event in a longer scenario.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Park Forest
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Note in the video that the police attempted to detain two students. Both were POC. One student complied with the detention order, was handcuffed while standing and then elected to sit down. After he was questioned he was released.
The second student resisted arrest and attempted to flee. He fell to the ground while pulling away from a police officer. The police officer then followed standard procedure and rolled the now prone student onto his stomach and handcuffed him. That student continued to resist and had to be carried to the police car.
The police behavior was entirely correct and, as was demonstrated by their actions with the first student, there was not a racial component.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
The students, staff, and teachers who spoke at the meeting were articulate, made no excuses for the student (or anyone else), and offered multiple solutions for managing similar situations in the future. The students' maturity is impressive.
I expect that this thread -- like the other one -- will be swarmed by people who seem to be out of touch with the majority of high school students, and cannot seem to understand the dynamics of this complex issue. Notwithstanding the fingerwagging from these community members, the board is moving in the right direction by listening to the stakeholders.
Much as some of you might like to see the students chastised and put in their place, end of story, your perspectives will not prevail. It's encouraging to see so many people taking action on a challenging situation that matters to most of us.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Park Forest
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
When violence is tolerated then more violence will occur.
Here is what happened after the walkout:
Web Link