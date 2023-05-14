News

Actress Linda Cardellini confirmed as Grand Marshal in Redwood City's Fourth of July Parade

by Avery Luke / Redwood City Pulse

Sun, May 14, 2023, 8:50 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Actress Linda Cardellini, a Redwood City native, will be the grand marshal of this year's Fourth of July Parade, according to parade organizer Regina Kipp.

Cardellini is known for her role in ‘Freaks and Geeks’ and Netflix’s dark comedy ‘Dead to Me,’ alongside Christina Applegate. Cardellini has also starred in films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and the Disney+ series ‘Hawkeye.’

Redwood City has been the place to be on the Fourth of July since 1939. This year's theme is "All Things Flowers."

The fun starts at 10 a.m. on July 4, when floats will take their places at Brewster Avenue and Winslow Street. The celebration includes a festival, local artists and fireworks at the Port of Redwood City to finish the day of fun with a bang.

The historic Fourth of July Parade, the largest Independence Day parade in Northern California, is back again for another year of fireworks and fun.

Spectators across the Peninsula see uplifting, patriotic sights and sounds in Redwood City. Floats, horses, bands and local organizations are just some of what the community can expect to see in the fanfare. After the celebration, the arts and crafts booths and other entertainment will be available for spectators.

Those interested in participating in the 2023 parade can apply using this form on the Peninsula Celebration Association's website.

