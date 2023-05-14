Actress Linda Cardellini confirmed as Grand Marshal in Redwood City's Fourth of July Parade

Actress Linda Cardellini, a Redwood City native, will be the grand marshal of this year's Fourth of July Parade, according to parade organizer Regina Kipp.

Cardellini is known for her role in ‘Freaks and Geeks’ and Netflix’s dark comedy ‘Dead to Me,’ alongside Christina Applegate. Cardellini has also starred in films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and the Disney+ series ‘Hawkeye.’

Redwood City has been the place to be on the Fourth of July since 1939. This year's theme is "All Things Flowers."

The fun starts at 10 a.m. on July 4, when floats will take their places at Brewster Avenue and Winslow Street. The celebration includes a festival, local artists and fireworks at the Port of Redwood City to finish the day of fun with a bang.

The historic Fourth of July Parade, the largest Independence Day parade in Northern California, is back again for another year of fireworks and fun.