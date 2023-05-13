Community briefs: Pop-up park event, Sudden Oak Death Blitz and PV Palooza sponsorships

It's our spring membership drive. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

When a local outbreak is mapped thanks to a SOD Blitz, oak owners in the area will be alerted their oaks are at risk. Preventing oak infection by SOD will also mitigate wildfire risk and hazards caused by tree failures, organizers said.

The SOD pathogen is exotic and invasive and can spread through innocuous infections of California bay laurel leaves, according to organizers.

The 16-year old project is a citizen science program designed to map the distribution of sudden oak death (SOD) in California and identify locations where native oaks should be treated to prevent infection and death.

There will be "Blitz" stations set up at both Woodside (2955 Woodside Road) and Portola Valley (765 Portola Road) town centers where people can pick up and return leaf samples. Packets will be available from 10 a.m. on Saturday and must be returned to the stations by 5 p.m. on Monday.

The improvements include playground renovations, changes to the dog park, a new area for picnics, a new bathroom and changes to pedestrian and bike paths throughout the park. Construction is expected to begin this summer. More information can be found on Menlo Park's website at tinyurl.com/willow-oaks-info.

The city of Menlo Park will provide a pop-up information booth at Willow Oaks Park at 490 Willow Road on Saturday, May 11. The information booth will show upcoming improvements in Willow Oaks Park.

The event will be an all-day music festival featuring over a dozen local bands on two stages, plus local art, food trucks, wine and beer.

The Portola Valley Cultural Arts Committee is seeking individual donations or business sponsors to give to the second-annual PV Palooza on June 10.

The three options are: A community picnic grove with full-sized parking; the existing tennis court with partial parking, or a community health clinic with mid-sized parking

Take a survey to give an opinion on the design for the new field at Belle Haven Elementary School in Menlo Park.

This survey is an opportunity to anonymously share feedback with the school district for future improvements. Questions range from if student feels safe at school to how parents or guardians feel about their communications with teachers.

After multiple dry years in a row, rain from recent winter storms will increase the presence of the pathogen, Blitz organizers said.

Community briefs: Pop-up park event, Sudden Oak Death Blitz and PV Palooza sponsorships